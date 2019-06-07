Pardon me as I pick up my jaw off the floor after hearing this news... Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reportedly broke up after four years together, People and Us Weekly confirm. This sad update comes after recent reports that the couple's relationship was on the rocks. Elite Daily reached out to reps for Cooper and Shayk to confirm this news, but has not heard back by time of publication.

Unfortunately, the alleged split might have been coming for awhile now. On June 5, Us Weekly reported that the couple was struggling to maintain their relationship, saying they were "not in a good place." Yikes. And now, it reportedly looks like they've decided to go their separate ways. Does this have anything to do with that super sexy "Shallow" performance by Cooper and Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars? Fans may never know for sure — but I, for one, can't help but wonder if these two things are connected.

Cooper and Shayk began dating in the spring on 2015, and they were first spotted in public together at a Broadway performance of Finding Neverland in April of that year. They made their red carpet debut a year later, at the L'Oréal Red Obsession party during Paris Fashion Week in March 2016. Since then, the couple has been spotted at multiple events throughout their four-year romance, from the Met Gala to the Golden Globes. They share one daughter together, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, who was born in March 2017.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Cooper's critically acclaimed film A Star Is Born came out in October 2018, rumors started circulating that he and co-star Lady Gaga were secretly romantically involved. Their chemistry in the movie was undeniable, and they also appeared to share a strong connection IRL — at the Venice Film Festival press conference in August 2018, Gaga said she felt an "instant connection with him" from the moment they met. Cooper told TIME in September 2018, "I love her so deeply ... because we were at our most vulnerable together [in the film]."

Though Gaga has denied having a romance with Cooper, fans were never totally convinced nothing was going on. And I can't say I blame them — remember the time Cooper joined Gaga at her show in Las Vegas to sing "Shallow" in January 2019, and they behaved like their whole worlds revolved around each other? Yeah, it was intense.

Despite all this speculation, there's no real evidence that Cooper and Shayk's reported breakup had anything to do with Gaga. And unless more details emerge about the split, fans may never truly know the whole story. But it's disheartening to see their love story come to an end, especially after so many years together. Although it may not be the biggest surprise, it's definitely sad news for the actor and the supermodel.

As for me, I'll be queuing up the soundtrack to "A Star Is Born" and working through my complicated feelings about the Bradley Cooper — Irina Shayk — Lady Gaga dynamic. Bring on all the tears.