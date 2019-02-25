On Sunday, Feb. 24, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper reunited at the Oscars in support of A Star Is Born, which is currently up for seven categories at the prestigious awards ceremony. In light of reports that Lady Gaga and her ex-fiancé Christian Carino had split just days earlier, eagle-eyed fans were keeping close tabs on the on-screen couple — especially with Cooper's girlfriend, Irina Shayk, also in attendance. There's a strong fandom that's convinced that Lady Gaga and Cooper are secretly in love with each other, and their brutal tweets about Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and Irina Shayk at the Oscars are all about the model third-wheeling the co-stars.

In case you missed it, speculation has been running rampant that things are more than friendly between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper since the songstress called it quits with her agent beau. Despite the fact that Cooper seems very happy with model Irina Shayk, they share a child together, and the pair even showed some cute PDA on the Oscars red carpet, some fans are hardcore stanning Ally and Jackson becoming an item in real life, and they aren't afraid to voice that opinion.

The latest gossip fodder? Once inside the event, the newly single songstress third-wheeled Shayk and Cooper, even sitting next to them in the audience. While it's pretty standard for cast members to sit together, the Twitterverse had some serious ~feelings~ about the fact that Shayk chose to sit in between Cooper and Lady Gaga, and they took to the social media platform to dissect the move.

There's no denying that Cooper and Lady Gaga have some incredible chemistry on-screen and while performing together (Case in point: The pair's surprise duet in Las Vegas was completely magical), which had some viewers speculating about Shayk's reaction to the stars' highly-anticipated live performance of "Shallow."

In addition to dissecting the model's facial expression when Lady Gaga *gasp* dared to talk to Cooper's mom during the ceremony, several Gaga/Cooper shippers were quick to hop on the fact that Lady Gaga and her co-star were forced to talk over Shayk because of their seating arrangement.

As nice as it would be for Ally and Jackson to have their happily ever after, the facts suggest that it's highly unlikely that Cooper, Lady Gaga, and Shayk are part of a love triangle. In addition to giving his longtime love a special shoutout at the BAFTA awards, Cooper looked completely smitten with his girlfriend while posing up a storm and even showing some rare PDA that night on the Oscars red carpet.

While the pair tend to be private about their relationship, which might lead to speculation that there's trouble in paradise, Shayk recently opened up about why she tries to keep her love life out of the spotlight.

"I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly," she said during a Feb. 7 interview with Glamour. "I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."

So, again for the people in the back, it sounds like there's no dramatic love triangle going on behind the scenes. If anything, it sounds like the trio have become pretty good friends while making the award show season circuit together.

It looks like it might be time to say "Thank u, next" to these Gaga/Cooper relationship rumors.