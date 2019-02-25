I'M OFF THE DEEP ENNNDDDDDDD after watching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" Oscars performance. The on-screen couple (that I wish would be an off-screen couple — yes, I ship this hard) took to the Oscars stage to perform their Oscar-winning song "Shallow" — the lead single from A Star Is Born. And oh boy, was this a performance to remember. And Twitter won't let anyone forget about it. The tweets about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" Oscars performance are, admittedly, pretty extra, but it's fitting, considering this was the most extra performance on the planet. Consistency!

Gaga and Cooper, who were both nominated for Best Actress/Actor for their performances in the film, closed out their A Star Is Born awards season run with a beautiful performance of the song on Oscars Sunday. They weren't dressed as Jackson and Ally Maine, 'cause that would be weird, but you could feel all of the Jackson and Ally love radiating through them the whole time. And yes, they sat weirdly close to one other and even shared the mic at one point. Yes, the two performers shared a lot of unbroken eye contact. Yes, I am shaking in my boots.

As is always the case with the Oscars, all of the Oscar nominees for Best Original Song performed the songs for the live and TV audiences, with the exception of Kendrick Lamar and SZA, who confirmed they would not perform "All The Stars" from Black Panther during the show. Jennifer Hudson performed "I'll Fight" from RBG, Bette Midler performed “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns, and Willie Watson and Tim Blake Nelson performed "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (a mouthful, I know).

Considering "Shallow" was nominated for multiple Grammys (winning one), it seemed like a shoo-in to win the Oscar for Best Original Song, and that's exactly what happened — congrats, Gaga!! This marks the performer's first Oscar win. She was previously nominated for "Til It Happens To You" from The Hunting Ground, and she's the first person to ever be nominated for Best Original Song and Best Actress the same year. Mary J. Blige was the first person in history to be nominated in both the original song and acting categories, the key difference being she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, where Gaga is nominated for Best Actress. OK, ladies!

You can watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" Oscars performance here. SHOW ME THE CHEMISTRY!!

Fans on Twitter were in love with the moment.

Ally and Jackson 4 ever!!

When Gaga won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2019 Grammys on Feb. 10, she took the moment to talk about the mental health themes covered in A Star Is Born.

"If I don't get another chance to say this, I just want to say I'm so proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues," she said. "They're so important. A lot of artists deal with that. And we gotta take care of each other. So if you see somebody that's hurting, don't look away. And if you're hurting, even though it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody and take them up in your head with you."

Here's to an incredible performance from Bradley and Gaga, and cheers to "Shallow" for winning Best Original Song!