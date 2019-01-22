Despite the film's disappointing lack of recognition at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, fans of A Star Is Born were still hopeful that the musical drama would scoop up plenty of Oscar nominations. Following the Academy's Jan. 22 announcement of nominees, it looks like more than one person in the room believed in the movie. A Star Is Born landed eight Oscar nominations, so it's definitely time for a celebratory chorus of "Shallow."

Although it seemed poised for a healthy awards season prior to Oscar nominations, A Star Is Born falling short at the Golden Globes on Jan. 6 definitely put a damper on fans' Academy Award anticipations. Up for five awards, the film only took home the trophy for Best Original Song while unexpected nominee Bohemian Rhapsody pulled ahead to win the films' shared category of Best Motion Picture - Drama. We still have the SAG Awards to watch on Jan. 27 before the grand finale of the mainstream award shows, but the film's lineup of Oscar nominations is the moral boost its fans really needed.

In technical categories, A Star Is Born was included among the nominees for Sound Mixing and Cinematography. As the latest adaptation of the classic A Star Is Born story, the movie also scored an Adapted Screenplay nomination. Following her Golden Globe win, Lady Gaga's songwriting work on "Shallow" was singled out as an Original Song nominee. Although Bradley Cooper wasn't recognized for his directorial debut, he was included in the Leading Actor category, while his co-stars Lady Gaga and Sam Elliott earned spots in the Leading Actress and Supporting Actor rosters. Of course, the movie was also nominated for Best Picture alongside seven other films.

Proving that few people have grown sick of the film since its trailer made "Ahhhhhh"'s go viral, fans celebrated the film's nominations on Twitter.

Some people shared the statistics behind the film's success, calculating that Gaga was recognized as a nominee at all of the season's major award shows. A Star Is Born also becomes the most nominated version of the film, surpassing the original 1937 movie's seven nominations. As Gaga shares songwriting credit on "Shallow," she also makes history by holding Oscar nominations for Original Song and Best Actress in the same year. Do you think she'll have to retire her "hundred people in a room" bit by now?

Cinephiles now have both Gaga's red carpet fashion and a likely live performance of "Shallow" to look forward to on Oscar Sunday. Plus, as much as Gaga has overused her saying of Cooper being the only one to believe in her, would it really feel right if she didn't whip out the phrase again onstage? I have my fingers crossed for her uttering it before singing "Shallow," TBH. She may be a renowned Oscar-nominated actress now, but we definitely need that little touch of pure Gaga during the ceremony.

Congrats to Cooper, Gaga, and their cast and crew! The 91st Academy Awards air on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.