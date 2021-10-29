Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Have Reportedly Broken Up

After dating on and off for five years and welcoming their daughter, Khai, in September 2020, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly called it quits, according to multiple sources who spoke with Us Weekly and People on Oct. 28. Per TMZ, the former One Direction singer and the model reportedly went their separate ways about a month ago. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for both Zayn and Gigi for comment on the rumored split and did not hear back in time for publication.

News of their latest reported breakup comes on the heels of an Oct. 28 TMZ report that Zayn allegedly struck Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. Zayn “adamantly” denied the allegation in a statement to TMZ, and shared a longer statement on Twitter.

“I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in ... In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” he wrote.

On Oct. 29, TMZ reviewed court documents regarding the allegations against Zayn. Per the site, he was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment related to an alleged argument that reportedly took place on Sept. 29 at the home he shares with Gigi in Pennsylvania.

The reported incident allegedly involved verbal abuse toward Yolanda, who was reportedly in the house with Zayn, as well as Gigi, who was reportedly on a phone call with him from Paris. According to TMZ, the court documents show that Zayn pled guilty to one charge, although court officials claimed to TMZ that the musician actually pled no contest.

On Oct. 28, in response to the alleged incident, Gigi’s rep told People, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time." Elite Daily reached out to Yolanda’s rep for comment on the same subject and did not hear back in time for publication.

According to two Us Weekly insiders, however, the alleged incident didn’t cause the reported split — the co-parents reportedly “just grew apart” and broke up around five months ago. “He and Gigi still care deeply for each other,” the source claimed.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

“They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working,” claimed the insider. One of these problems related to a June 2021 incident, during which Zayn reportedlly got into a fight with a man outside a New York bar. Gigi reportedly “wasn’t happy,” the source claimed.

The couple first went public in December 2015 when Zayn posted a cuddly photo with Gigi on Instagram. A little over two years later, they announced they had parted ways in their own respective Twitter statements. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for,” she wrote in March 2018. “As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.”

They sparked reconciliation rumors in January 2020 when they were photographed together with Gigi’s family, and the reunion was basically confirmed when she shared a sweet snapshot of him on Valentine’s Day. Then, she infamously came to his defense when YouTuber Jake Paul tried to mock him on Twitter. “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies...?” Hadid wrote on Feb. 23, 2020. “Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie.”

In April 2020, Gigi shared that she was pregnant, and in September 2020, Zayn announced the birth of their daughter. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he wrote on Twitter. “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.