Gigi's Mom Celebrated Khai's First Birthday With The Cutest Pics Ever

Since welcoming their baby girl into the world in September 2020, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been living a ridiculously low-key life. The pair ditched their Hollywood digs for a small farm town in Pennsylvania, and they’re focused on giving their baby a normal life out of the spotlight. So, it’s been tough for fans who want to know every detail about their new lives. Thankfully, they’ve shared a few sweet pics here and there, and Khai’s newest snapshots will melt your heart. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby girl looked adorable in a new set of birthday photos.

The never-before-seen pics of Khai were shared by Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, on Sept. 19, when Yolanda wished her granddaughter a happy birthday with a meaningful slideshow of photos on Instagram. Her coinciding caption was even sweeter.

“Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai,” Yolanda wrote. “No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year… I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday.”

Yolanda concluded by thanking Gigi and Zayn for giving her “the greatest gift of life.” You can see her post and every adorable photo below.

One photo showed Khai feeding a goat with the help of her grandmother. Another sweet pic showed her riding a pony through a field. The images were likely all taken on their Pennsylvania farmhouse, which Gigi has spoken about in multiple interviews.

“It’s where we can all come and feel like ourselves again,” she told Elle in February 2019. “When I’m here, I just get in my truck and go to the store. Kids get excited at the market, but they don’t take their phones out. They want us to feel normal, and that’s very appreciated.”

In an April 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she addressed the impact that living a more simple life has had on her. “The farm has really made me remember, and bring back to my life, my most simple pleasures,” Gigi said. “It’s allowed me to fill my days off with the little things that make me happy, like art, gardening, yoga, cooking, being outside, and spending time with my loved ones and animals without having to worry about things like what I’m wearing or how my hair looks, or being photographed or seen that day.”

Receiving pics of baby Khai is a rarity for fans, but thanks to grammy Yolanda, they were very blessed with photos on her first birthday.