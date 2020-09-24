Gigi Hadid Gave Birth To A Baby Girl & Her IG Announcement Has Me Sobbing

The moment all Zigi stans have been waiting for is finally here: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl. Months after confirming the news of their growing family, Gigi Hadid gave birth, and the details will instantly fill the hearts of fans all over the world. Prepare to swoon when you find out all about the bundle of joy.

On Sept. 23, both Hadid and Malik posted black-and-white photos to their social media accounts of Zayn holding their new baby girl's hand. Hadid's caption read, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love." Malik's said, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x." The baby's name hasn't been announced yet. (That means I'll be glued to the couples' social media accounts for the unforeseeable future, because I need to know!!!)

Fans were speculating as early as Sept. 15 that Hadid had given birth because of a photo Bella Hadid posted to Instagram. Bella's caption read, "June 11, 2020. Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨ i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying." Then, on Sept. 17, Hadid's dad posted a sweet letter to his grandchild on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy again. But according to Gigi's post, the baby wasn't born until "this weekend," so Sept. 19 or 20.

TMZ and Entertainment Tonight reported on April 28 that Hadid and Malik had a baby on the way, and it didn't take long for the model to confirm her pregnancy. On April 30, Hadid beamed as she shared the news with the world during a virtual interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“We wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms," Hadid told Fallon. "But we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support."

At the very least, Hadid and Malik got to announce their daughter's birth on their own terms. Congratulations to the whole family!