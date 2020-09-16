Fans have been invested in Gigi Hadid's pregnancy since the model confirmed on April 30 that she and boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child. The excitement started with fans stalking social media for any hint of Hadid's baby bump, and has only grown from there. Hadid has given just enough information to the public to keep fans feeling involved, but has also kept much of her private life, well... private. When mid-September hit, fans went on major baby watch as Hadid's due date approached. So, when Bella Hadid posted a sweet pic with her sister accompanied by an interesting caption, fans wondered: Did Gigi Hadid give birth? Here's why.

While Gigi never gave an exact due date for baby girl Malik, she teased the timeline on Instagram along with intimate photos from her maternity photoshoot. Gigi told fans that she was 33 weeks pregnant when she posed for the pics on July 26, which would mean the baby is set to arrive any day now.

So, when Bella shared a rare photo of her and Gigi showing off their stomachs on Tuesday, Sept. 15, fans dug deep into her caption for any new information. What they found was one tiny detail that had ZiGi stans convinced the couple's baby already arrived.

"June 11, 2020," Bella captioned the snap. "Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨ i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying."

Fans couldn;t help but notice Bella had dated the picture Sept. 11, which is four days before she posted the pic. Bella's post could obviously be just an appreciation post for Gigi and Zayn, and perhaps it was taken on Sept. 11, which could explain the random date. As for fans, they're convinced the "can't stop crying" comment must be because Gigi and Malik's baby girl is here.

"Question, how far along is Gigi?" one Twitter user wrote, reposting Bella's pic. "This post makes it seem like she just gave birth!! I don’t know the calculations but if she did, CONGRATS."

"Does this mean Gigi gave birth!?" another fan asked.

As if Bella's post wasn't enough to get fans excited, their dad, Mohamed, also shared an IG photo of himself, writing, "A very happy day today," which furthered the speculation Gigi gave birth.

"Is it because of zayn and gigi?" one fan wrote in the comments section. Another commented: "Please say thats is about zigi."

For now, there's been no official confirmation baby Malik has made her big debut, but fans are definitely ready to celebrate as soon as that confirmation arrives.