Fans have known about Gigi Hadid's pregnancy since April 30 when the model confirmed she and boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first baby together. It wasn't until recently, though, that Hadid really let her social media followers into her life as a mom-to-be, and now that she has, she's giving the best insight. Gigi Hadid's pregnancy cravings are so relatable.

Back in April when Hadid first spoke out about her pregnancy during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she got real about wanting to constantly eat one thing: everything bagels. Her initial craving for the breakfast food even inspired Cake Boss Buddy Valastro to make her an everything bagel birthday cake, which was so spot-on that it brought Hadid to tears.

“I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY!" Hadid captioned a series of Instagram pics. "This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed.”

Now that Hadid's due date is quickly approaching, she's getting real about her current cravings — and the drastic measures she's taking to satisfy them.

"Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself," Hadid tweeted on Sept. 6, revealing she's hoping to enjoy them as long as possible.

She added: "@sprinkles do I have to defrost the whole box right when I get it or can I defrost them one by one to make them last longer ?"

Hadid's tweet sparked followers to ask her what other cravings she's been having, to which she replied to one fan that she's into eating both a chocolate dessert and a specific veggie and dip.

"Supreme triple chunk brownies & make-your-own ranch mix dip w carrots ...... lol," Hadid wrote.

While Hadid and Malik haven't shared a due date with their fans, Hadid noted that she was 33 weeks along in her recent maternity photo shoot that took place on July 26. According to the calculations, Hadid's estimated due date is somewhere in the second week of September, so baby girl Malik should be making her big debut very soon.