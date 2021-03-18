Apparently, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are having a "really easy" time raising their kid, and I love to see it. The singer talked about his new life as a father during a March 17 appearance on the Valentine in the Morning radio show, and Zayn Malik's quote about parenthood with Gigi Hadid will definitely tell you a lot about how they've been raising their child.

"[It's been] amazing," Malik gushed. "A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff, were like, 'It's a big adjustment, and it's going to be a massive change,' but honestly, she's an amazing baby." That's so good to hear! "It's been really easy for me and Gi to kind of just ease into it," the singer added. "She kind of made it easy for us. She sleeps really well, she loves her milk ... It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure."

Malik and Hadid welcomed their baby girl in September 2020. Three months later, they finally revealed their daughter's name is Khai when Hadid added "Khai's mom" to her Instagram bio. But even though parenthood has been fairly easy for the two, Malik admitted that he thought he was going to have a hard time being a dad, mostly because he was so used to focusing on himself and his music.

"I had time for my relationship and stuff, too, but it was still solely about me," he said about his life before Khai was born. "The fact that she's been so easy to adjust to has been surprising to me. I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing, chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, rolling around with her, and singing to her." Aww, what a great dad.

Malik admitted that having a daughter is just a "really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust to it," adding, "I think that's the most surprising thing." But even though things are going great between him and Hadid, who he calls a "wicked mom," he said he's not quite ready to settle down with Hadid just yet.

"We're both quite young," Malik explained. "Even though we've had a kid, we're still thinking about work and things we want to do career-wise." However, in the "far future" he does see himself living with Hadid and their baby in rural Pennsylvania. "Yeah, when we eventually pick a place to settle down, it will probably be something kind of similar to this," he said, referring to the Hadid family farm where they've been staying since Khai's birth. "Where it's a relaxed environment, and we can just chill out."

As a first-time dad, Malik seems to have everything under control, and I love seeing him and Hadid thrive in their new roles. Keep being cute, you two.