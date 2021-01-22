On Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced the arrival of their first child together — a baby girl. Fans flooded their comments section with thousands of messages of congratulations. At the time and in the months following, the couple didn't reveal much about their newborn, but finally, they've shared one big detail about her: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby girl's name is Khai. Hadid subtly revealed the news in her Instagram bio on Jan. 21, 2021.

Malik was the first to announce their baby's arrival on social media back in September. "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️," the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him holding their newborn's hand. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Hadid followed up with another picture of Malik and their bundle of joy. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she gushed.

The couple's family, friends, and fans all sent them well wishes. "Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys," Hailey Bieber commented. "Ahhhh!!!!! HUGE congrats!!!!! I can’t wait to meet this angel," Olivia Culpo wrote.

Now, after wondering about the baby's name for four months (I hope you weren't holding your breath!), Hadid and Malik have finally shared that important piece of info with fans. Their baby girl is named Khai. Fans picked up on the news quickly after Hadid updated her Instagram bio on Jan. 21. It now reads, "khai's mom." People on Twitter immediately started gushing over the unique name:

Some fans are also trying to figure out the meaning of the name Khai. According to Mom365, the name apparently means the "chosen one" or "royalty" in Egyptian. Others claim Khai means "crowned" in Arabic, and could be a tribute to Gigi's grandmother, Khairiah, who died in 2008. What a perfect name for the daughter of Queen Gigi.