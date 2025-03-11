After a year and a half of dating rumors, Gigi Hadid is ready to set the record straight about her love story with Bradley Cooper. The two stars were first linked in the fall of 2023 when they were spotted on what appeared to be a dinner date in New York City. Since then, they’ve been seen together more and more, although they haven’t spoken about what’s going on between them until now. Hadid finally confirmed Cooper is her boyfriend in a new interview, detailing how they met and the influence he’s had on her personal and professional life.

Although Hadid didn’t say when, she did reveal that her first interaction with Cooper was at a backyard birthday party for a mutual friend’s kid. At first, she was hesitant about entering into anything with another celebrity. “You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating,” Hadid said in her March 11 Vogue profile. “Even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know.”

As Hadid feared, her romance with Cooper quickly became a tabloid fascination, especially since it started shortly after the supermodel was reportedly seeing Cooper’s famous friend Leonardo DiCaprio. All of the headlines she’s seen about them are “kind of right and kind of wrong,” Hadid shared, adding that she hasn’t felt an urge to clear up any false reporting: “You just have to let it go; you can’t always correct everything.”

She calls her and Cooper’s relationship “very romantic and happy,” noting that they were both at the perfect place to meet one another. “Getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential, and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve… and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be,” Hadid said. “I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.”

Hadid also credits Cooper with reinvigorating her love for theater, and encouraging her acting aspirations. “Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life,” she said. “I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”