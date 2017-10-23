24 Scary Movie Quotes To Pair With Your Halloween Couples Pic With Bae

Halloween is one spooky time of year. If you have a bae to share the holiday with, you're very lucky to have someone to grasp onto when frightful things jump out at you. Actually, Halloween is a perfect time of year to get closer to your SO. Even Michael Jackson knew it to be all too true when he sang, "Now is the time for you and I to cuddle close together," in his 1982 hit "Thriller." So, when you head out on Oct. 31 in your couples costume, you need some scary movie quotes for your Halloween Instagram picture together.

It's like you're Morticia and Gomez Addams, and you both revel in the horror. No need to look for a good quote either, because just like your SO, we have your back. So, use these quotes for a spooktastic Halloween Instagram post full of thrills and chills because you're ready to party and you're not scared:

1."What's your favorite scary movie?" — Scream

2. "We all float down here." — IT (2017)

3. "When there's no more room in hell, the dead will walk the Earth." — Dawn of the Dead

4. "Be afraid. Be very afraid." — The Fly

5. "I'll take all of you. I'll feast on your flesh as I feed on your fear." — IT (2017)

6. "They're coming to get you... there's one of them now!" — Night of the Living Dead (1968)

7. "They're here." — Poltergeist

8. "What an excellent day for an exorcism." — The Exorcist

9. "I've seen enough horror movies to know any weirdo wearing a mask is never friendly." — Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI

10. "It's Halloween; everyone's entitled to one good scare." — Halloween (1978)

11. "Death has come to your little town, Sheriff." — Halloween (1978)

12. "You know the part in scary movies when somebody does something really stupid, and everybody hates them for it? This is it." — Jeepers Creepers

13. "I'm your number one fan." — Misery

14. "You've got the body... I've got the brain." — A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

15. "One, two, Freddy's coming for you. / Three, four, better lock your door./ Five, six, grab your crucifix. / Seven, eight, gonna stay up late. / Nine, ten, never sleep again." — A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

16. "We all go a little mad sometimes. Haven't you?" — Psycho (1960)

17. "I see dead people." — The Sixth Sense

18. "Whatever you do... don't fall asleep." — A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

19. "I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass... and I'm all out of bubblegum." — They Live

20. "Don't torture yourself, Gomez. That's my job." — The Addams Family

21. "Last night, you were unhinged. You were like some desperate howling demon. You frightened me. Do it again." — The Addams Family

22. "We'll begin with a reign of terror." — The Invisible Man

23. "You can feel it. That cold ain't the weather. That's death approaching." — 30 Days of Night

24. "You play a good game, boy, but the game is finished. Now you die." — Phantasm