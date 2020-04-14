Halloween Town doesn't have to be the only place where you can celebrate the scary fun every day of the year. You can have a gourd time in your kitchen year-round, too, with some Nightmare Before Christmas dessert recipes. These delightfully spooky treats are the perfect mixture of delicious and adorable, which is perfect for your next movie night at home with your roomies.

Maybe you're just missing the Haunted Mansion Holiday — aka, when the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland gets a Nightmare Before Christmas makeover. Perhaps you're wishing you could be at the Oogie Boogie Bash, or simply enjoying Halloween time at Disneyland. These eight treats will make you feel like you're at "The Happiest place on Earth" and going back and forth on which treat to get from the bakery on Main Street.

The cutest part of all is that each one of these desserts looks like different characters from the film, so they're totally Instagram-worthy. By following the recipes in these YouTube videos, you'll have an entire spread of cute desserts to choose from. Pretty much, the combo of some Jack Skellington cookies and Sally doughnuts with The Nightmare Before Christmas playing on Disney+ was "simply meant to be." So, go ahead and start baking, because it's time to embrace the skele-fun.

1. Jack Skellington Cookies Disney Eats on YouTube You can never go wrong with a fresh batch of sugar cookies. If you make these adorable Jack Skellington cookies, you've got yourself a treat all your friends will love.

2. Jack Skellington Macarons pankobunny on YouTube These Jack Skellington macarons are a 10 out of 10 on the cuteness scale. Even though the faces on each one of these sweet delights may seem a bit intimidating for any new bakers, using an edible ink pen will make decorating super easy.

3. A Candy-Stuffed Oogie Boogie Dessert FluffnPuff Pastry on YouTube When you think of Halloween, your first thought is probably the awesome candy you'll score. For a dish that's filled with your favorite sweets, you might want to try this candy-stuffed Oogie Boogie. He's a lot less scary when you know he's just filled with chocolates.

4. 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Doughnuts Disney Eats on YouTube You doughnut want to sleep on these Nightmare Before Christmas treats. This is the perfect tutorial if you love to decorate baked goods. Take some pre-made doughnuts and follow the instructions to get yourself some Jack, Sally, and Zero-designed doughnuts.

5. Cereal Wreaths Food Network on YouTube You cerealsly don't want to miss out on these cereal treats made to look like the festive Halloween Town Christmas wreaths. The decorating of each wreath could be a fun thing to do with your roomies. Listen to The Nightmare Before Christmas soundtrack while you're decorating for added fun.

6. Jack Skellington Cake Pops Hodge Podge Australia on YouTube You can use leftover cake to make these cute Jack Skellington cake pops. Use the same edible ink pen from the macarons to draw Jack's face on each cake pop.

7. Jack Skellington Candy Apples Renee Conner on YouTube You've likely admired the candy apples in the bakery windows at Disneyland before, and now, you can make them at home. Thanks to this easy-to-follow tutorial, you'll be able to make your own Jack Skellington candy apples to snack on.