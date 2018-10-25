Halloween is quickly approaching, which means that it's time for you to break out all of your favorite Disney movies of the season (if you haven't already). From Hocus Pocus to Halloweentown, it's safe to say that you have some pretty fond childhood memories watching these holiday favorites. You're going to need captions for all the Halloween pics you take, and what better place to look for them than in some of the best Halloween movies to ever grace your TV screen? Here are some Disney Halloween captions to pair with your spooky selfies.

As is tradition with other major holidays, it's always fun to get into the spirit of Halloween by watching the movies that celebrate the special night. You can plan a sleepover with your best friends, grab a handful (or two, or five) of candy, and maybe even throw on a witch hat just for the fun of it. And the best part of rewatching Disney Halloween movies? They're not scary! They're funny and so quotable, so you don't have to worry about covering your eyes or jumping out of your seat.

Plan your movie marathon ASAP, and keep an ear out for quotes to use for all of your Halloween pics. Here are some to get you started.

Quotes from the Halloweentown movies:

1. "Halloween is cool." — Marnie

2. "Being normal is vastly overrated." — Aggie Cromwell

3. "Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." — Aggie Cromwell

4. "Bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble." — Aggie Cromwell

5. "How are we supposed to grow up if we're not allowed to go into the world, try new things, and take some risks?" — Marnie

6. "I wanna help you fight the bad thing!" — Sophie Piper

7. "I'm getting that deja vu feeling again!" — Marnie

8. "I have my reasons, and I will explain them to you when you're… taller." — Gwen Cromwell Piper

9. "I mean, nobody around here really appreciates my taste in weird stuff." — Marnie

10. "You can't tell what's in a monster's heart just by looking at 'em. I mean, sometimes, some of the slimiest, raunchiest, ugliest little monsters turn out to be the nicest." — Aggie Cromwell

11. "I need someone who believes that anything is possible. Do you believe that?" — Marnie

12. "You are not a witch." — Gwen Cromwell Piper

13. "So this world wide web I've heard about... Does it involve spiders?" — Aggie Cromwell

Hocus Pocus quotes:

14. "Oh, look. Another glorious morning. It makes me sick!" — Winifred Sanderson

15. "I am beautiful! Boys will love me!" — Sarah

16. "You know, I've always wanted a child. And now I think I'll have one on toast!" — Winifred Sanderson

17. "Sisters, All Hallow's Eve has become a night of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok!" — Winifred Sanderson

18. "Why? Why was I cursed with such idiot sisters?" — Winifred Sanderson

19. "Damn, damn, damn, double damn!" — Winifred Sanderson

20. "Don't get your knickers in a twist! We're just three kindly old spinster ladies." — Winifred Sanderson

21. "You've messed with the great and powerful Max! Now you must suffer the consequences! I'm going to summon the burning rain of death!" — Max

Twitches quotes:

Twitches / Walt Disney Productions

22. "Would you like to put down the chicken wing and help me protect the girls?" — Karsh

23. "If there's anything that I know, it's that love is infinite. You can always make more when you need it. And just because you wanna give some to somebody else, doesn't mean that you'll take any away from me." — Emily Barnes

24. "Oh, that's so sweet, do you think we should have told them they're marked for death?" — Illeana

25. "I just walked through some '70s wallpaper that will leave me seriously scarred for life!" — Illeana

The Nightmare Before Christmas quotes:

26. "Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it!" — Jack Skellington

27. "I am the shadow on the moon at night, filling your dreams to the brim with fright." — Oogie Boogie Man

28. "There's children throwing snowballs instead of throwing heads. They're busy building toys and absolutely no one's dead!" — Jack Skellington

29. "Jack, please, I'm only an elected official here, I can't make decisions by myself!" — Mayor

30. "I'm a master of fright and a demon of light, and I'll scare you right out of your pants." — Jack Skellington

31. "You've poisoned me for the last time, you wretched girl!" — Dr. Finkelstein

32. "For it is plain, as anyone can see. We're simply meant to be." — Jack Skellington & Sally