If you grew up watching all of the Disney Channel Original Movies, you know that once fall rolls around, it's officially time to start watching Halloweentown. I don't know about you, but I definitely wished I was Marnie and secretly a Cromwell witch. If only there were a real place called Halloweentown filled with werewolf barbers, skeleton cab drivers, and ghosts at the gym. It would be the perfect destination to pose for pics, and you'd want to use some Halloweentown quotes for captions on Instagram.

You may not be able to get to the town from the movie via a flying school bus, but there is a Spirit of Halloweentown festival every year that celebrates the movie in Oregon. Once you're there, you can snap a picture in front of the giant pumpkin in the middle of the town, just like in the movie.

You and your besties probably also have plans to have a Halloweentown movie marathon at home that includes the original, plus all the sequels. Pop some kettle corn, set up a cozy blanket fort, and get a pic of all your best witches together. Then, use any of these 21 quotes from the film to caption it. Cheers, witches, because it's finally Halloween time.

1. "Halloween is cool." — Marnie

2. "Being normal is vastly overrated." — Aggie Cromwell

3. "Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." — Aggie Cromwell

4. "Bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble." — Aggie Cromwell

5. "I've always said that the movies could teach us so much." — Aggie Cromwell

6. "How are we supposed to grow up if we're not allowed to go into the world, try new things, and take some risks?" — Marnie

7. "I wanna help you fight the bad thing!" — Sophie

8. "I'm getting that deja vu feeling again!" — Marnie

9. "I have my reasons, and I will explain them to you when you're… taller." — Gwen Piper

10. "I really want that cookie." — Sophie

11. "I mean, nobody around here really appreciates my taste in weird stuff." — Marnie

12. "You can't tell what's in a monster's heart just by looking at 'em. I mean, sometimes, some of the slimiest, raunchiest, ugliest little monsters turn out to be the nicest." — Aggie Cromwell

13. "Your only power was the power to keep us apart, and now you don't have that power anymore!" — Marnie

14. "I need someone who believes that anything is possible. Do you believe that?" — Marnie

15. "We call on the dreams of creature and mortal to heal the wounds the worlds divided. From now on we can each create a portal and each of us our own path decide." — The Cromwells

16. "Grandma hasn't taught me how to fly yet!" — Sophie

17. "We'll fly it out!" — Aggie Cromwell

18. "See you in the afterlife." — Benny

19. "So this world wide web I've heard about... Does it involve spiders?" — Aggie Cromwell

20. "Does anyone know where we can find a swamp?" — Dylan

21. "Wastrel youth of benighted hours, be thee vanquished by my powers!" — Gwen Piper