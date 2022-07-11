Disney’s newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish, has something for everyone to enjoy. MCU fans can taste dishes inspired by their favorite Avengers while other guests can sip on Insta-worthy cocktails inspired by classic Disney films like Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella. There’s even a Star Wars lounge full of easter eggs from the different Star Wars films and Disney+ series. One of those easter eggs is a Grogu-inspired mocktail, dubbed the Temple Twist — but what’s in it?

The menu at the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge on the Disney Wish is something you’d expect to find at a cantina in a galaxy far, far away. There is a mix of cocktails and zero-proof mocktails, along with a selection of wine and beer. The cocktail list is full of nods to some of your favorite Star Wars planets like Batuu, Coruscant, and Tatooine. There’s even a $5,000 Star Wars drink called the Kaiburr Crystal that has people talking. (We did some investigating into what’s in the Kaiburr Crystal, and concluded that, despite the price tag, there are not actual crystals in it.)

Since you’ve already paid for your all-inclusive Disney Wish cruise, you may not want to add on an additional $5,000 for a Star Wars cocktail experience, but $7 is not that bad for a Baby Yoda-inspired beverage. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ll definitely want to stop by the Hyperspace Lounge for a post-dinner drink, but before you do, you’ll want to know what’s in the Temple Twist.

What’s In Disney Wish’s Star Wars Temple Twist Drink?

Since the Temple Twist from Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge is inspired by Grogu — aka Baby Yoda — it makes sense that the drink should be green. It gets it’s vibrant hue from the following ingredients:

Apple mint

Pineapple

Ginger beer

Kiwi

Think of the Temple Twist like a green-inspired Shirley Temple, but with more tropical flavors. Since the Dirty Shirley is the drink of summer 2022, the Temple Twist might as well be your go-to if you’re sailing on the Disney Wish this season. Not only is it green, but the Temple Twist also comes with garnishes to make your drink look even more like Baby Yoda. Your mocktail will be served with a slice of kiwi with two leaves attached to look like Grogu’s head, and at the mouth of your edible Baby Yoda will be some “frog eggs.”

If you’ll remember from Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda dealt with some controversy after eating the Frog Lady’s eggs. So, it may seem odd for the Temple Twist to include an easter egg of its own to this controversial moment, but it’s a nod for the true fans to enjoy. And enjoy is exactly what you’ll do with each sip of your Star Wars Temple Twist drink. The Grogu-inspired mocktail is one of the most magical drinks on the Disney Wish that you can order, and since it is non-alcoholic, it’s also the most budget-friendly.

Of course, you’ll want to snap tons of pics of your Temple Twist before enjoying it. However, since the Hyperspace Lounge can get a bit dark, be sure to bring your ring light. After all, you want to savor the adorableness of your Baby Yoda drink on your camera roll, so that you can enjoy drinking it even more.