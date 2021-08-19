Everything We Know About The Mandalorian Season 3 So Far

The Mandalorian Season 2 ended not with a post-credit scene teasing a new season but something different. Instead, two of the show's co-stars, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), would return in a spinoff series, which Disney+ suggested would take the slot left open by The Mandalorian's departure. Not that the old series was canceled, it was just taking a break. The Mandalorian Season 3 is a go and will eventually arrive on Disney+.

But first, the show would be taking some time off, partly because it had reached a natural endpoint. The first two seasons had focused on the adventures of Din Djarin, The Mandalorian of the title, and Grogu, aka The Child, aka Baby Yoda. The two made for a great odd couple buddy-type story, where Mando was tasked with getting Grogu home again.

But such a story could only go on for so long. Eventually, Grogu would find his Jedi people and begin training. And that's just what happened at the end of Season 2, as the famed Jedi Luke Skywalker found the signal The Child had sent out looking for others of his kind and whisked away the adorable tyke to his new Jedi Temple where he was training a new generation.

So, where does the story go from here? Let's run down everything that is known about The Mandalorian's third season.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Renewal News

Even before Season 2 arrived, The Mandalorian Season 3 was already in the works over at Disney+. But though initial reports suggested the new series would arrive around the holiday season in 2021 (much like the first two), the surprise announcement of The Book of Boba Fett upended that schedule.

At first fans were worried the new show would replace the old. But series creator Jon Favreau clarified that no, both shows would continue, with Season 3 of The Mandalorian debuting after The Book of Boba Fett. According to Carl Weathers, who both stars and directs the series, filming is planned to commence in September 2021, almost guaranteeing a 2022 premiere.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast

As for who will return, Pedro Pascal will be back as the titular Mandalorian, known as Mando to his friends. Weathers also confirmed his return as Greef Karga and another stint in the director’s chair. And finally, the show’s main antagonist, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), is almost guaranteed to be back.

From there, it gets a little murkier. For instance, it’s not clear if Morrison and Wen are planned to pull double duty and appear in both series as Fett and Shand. Several other characters have made multiple appearances over the two seasons, including Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves, and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze. However, it’s not clear if they will be back for a Season 3. Likewise, Rosario Dawson playing the live-action Ahsoka Tano was a significant moment in Season 2, as was Mark Hamill’s return as Skywalker, but no one knows if they’ll be back either.

Worst of all, no one knows if Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, will be back, or if he will spend Season 3 training.

One character will not return, at least not played by the same actor as before, Cara Dune. Actor Gina Carano was fired due to social media controversy.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Plot

The third season’s plot is also unclear. With the closing of the Book of Baby Yoda, as it were, Mando’s next moves could be anything. That being said, Season 2 also ended with a twist, as Mando became the holder of the fabled Darksaber, the weapon that the leader of the Mandalorian people wields.

Bo-Katan Kryze has spent her life trying to get the weapon back since Gideon stole it, and Mando’s accidentally taking possession of it was a blow to her cause. Mando doesn’t want the sword and is happy to let her do the leading of their people. But she may insist he is the man to unite their people now, changing The Mandalorian’s trajectory substantially in the next season.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailers & Release Date

With filming not yet underway, there is no trailer or release date for The Mandalorian Season 3. Hopefully, as work on the new season gets underway, fans will learn more.

The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Disney+.