It was hard enough trying to switch over and say "The Child" when talking about Baby Yoda. Now, Baby Yoda's real name was revealed on The Mandalorian, and it's definitely not what fans expected. If you aren't totally caught up in the Disney+ series, here is your warning now. There will be *spoilers* ahead. In the "Chapter 13" episode that was released on the streaming platform Nov. 27, it was revealed that the adorable character that has everyone in love is actually named Grogu.

That's right, Grogu. It's going to be hard to convince fans to call him anything but Baby Yoda, but now he has an official name that is Star Wars canon. In the latest episode, it was former Jedi Padawan, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who revealed Grogu's name. Fans of the Star Wars universe know Ahsoka from The Clone Wars series, and Dawson's live-action portrayal of the character in The Mandarlorian was another big reveal to those watching.

Not only does Ahsoka drop Grogu's name, but she also revealed that the two can "feel each other's thoughts" and he was also raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. Many Jedi Masters helped to train him there, hence his amazing force abilities. Then, he managed to escape right after the Clone Wars, and his memory is foggy thereafter.

As exciting as it is to finally know Baby Yoda's real name, some fans aren't too happy and took their frustrations to Twitter.

Some fans didn't know how to feel.

Then, there were the fans who were absolutely excited about Grogu as his name.

Though, whether you love the name or not, there's no denying the best parts of the episode after the reveal is whenever the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) calls Grogu by his real name. The way Grogu perks up is very similar to when your cat or dog gets excited and their ears perk up when you call them over. Some fans on Twitter even agree it was too cute to miss.

Cuteness aside, now that The Child has officially been named, let's see if Disney drops a line of Grogu merch. Just imagine an adorable Baby Yoda spirit jersey with "Grogu" across the back, or a little Grogu that also perks up every time you call his name. A name reveal on Black Friday would be the perfect opportunity to drop a holiday line of Grogu sweaters and ornaments that you could get for everyone on your shopping list.

Just like anything new, it'll take time to adjust to Baby Yoda's real name. Either fans will latch on, or they'll keep calling him Baby Yoda forever. In the meantime, we'll just have to wait and see what Grogu has in store for us.