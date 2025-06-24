Bella Ramsey Doesn't Like When People Call Pedro Pascal "Daddy"

Pedro Pascal may be “daddy” to the whole internet, but to his The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey, he’s just Pedge. And Ramsey isn’t so charmed by the paternal moniker their on-screen father figure has picked up. The 21-year-old actor revealed why they are against fans referring to Pascal as “daddy.”

Ramsey explained that they feel the flirtatious label could pigeonhole Pascal, obscuring his multifaceted personality into just one trait. “I felt worried for him,” Ramsey told Vanity Fair in a June 24 profile of Pascal. “I want to protect him from that whole joke of becoming the internet’s daddy. I was like, ‘I don’t want everyone to refer to you as that and see you as that. You’re so much more.’”

Ramsey isn’t the only close friend of Pascal’s to have a distaste for his social media-given title. His longtime pal Sarah Paulson has also spoken about her discomfort in Pascal’s “daddy”-dom. “Knowing Pedro as intimately as I do, I would not want him to be my daddy, personally,” Paulson said in 2023. “I want him to be my pal that I can hang out with until all hours of the night, but Daddy?”

James Veysey/Shutterstock

While Pascal has leaned into his “daddy” status on several occasions, from viral interview moments to a full SNL sketch about the title, he’s also spoken about his confusion over how the term came to be applied to him.

“What’s wrong with people who like an old man like me? I don’t understand,” he said in 2023. “What has happened culturally? How could this happen? Focus on Harry Styles!”

In his recent Vanity Fair profile, Pascal reflected on his age. He turned 50 on April 2. “What a silly thing for a 50-year-old man — to have all this attention!” Pascal said.