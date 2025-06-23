Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey are taking their romance onto the red carpet, and they aren’t letting any comments about their age gap get them down. The couple, who began teasing their relationship by posting tons of lovey-dovey photos together in May, have a nearly two-decade age difference: Camp is 42, while Whipkey is 24. After making their red carpet debut, Camp commented on the fascination with their generational divide, explaining why it’s not an issue for them.

Camp brought Whipkey as her date to the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Bride Hard on June 18. In an Instagram post about the hard-launch, Pink News pointed out Camp’s and Whipkey’s ages in the caption. Camp took to the comments to share why age does not play a factor in how she and Whipkey relate to one another.

“I’ve dated men exactly my age and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them,” Camp wrote. “We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I’m wishing everyone well :) Especially this Pride month.”

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Whipkey is Camp’s first public relationship with a woman. The two have not yet shared when they began dating, but they filmed a TikTok interview back in February in which Camp pointed to Whipkey when saying she’s “dating a woman.” Since then, the lovebirds have slowly started to shine a spotlight on their romance more, posting cute pics in renaissance fair costumes together and glimpses into their date nights.

Prior to her relationship with Whipkey, Camp had two marriages. She wed actor Michael Mosley in 2010, and they divorced three years later. In 2016, she married her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin; they ended up divorcing in 2019.

With their first movie premiere as a couple now under their belts, Camp and Whipkey seem ready to take their love story from occasional Instagram posts and into the spotlight.