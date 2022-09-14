Anne Hathaway stole people’s hearts as fashion assistant Andy Sachs in the hit 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, and on Sept. 14 she recalled the legendary movie in one of the most unexpected ways. In the film, Andy is the assistant to high-powered fashion editor Miranda Priestly, which is a forever-iconic role played by Meryl Streep. Priestly’s character is largely believed to be inspired by longtime Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Both Hathaway and Wintour attended the Michael Kors Spring 2023 show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14, and the two even sat next to each other in the front row. Hathaway, with bangs, wore a brown crocodile trench coat over a black turtleneck and styled her hair in bangs, while Wintour, with her signature bob, wore a black and white collared dress. The two were seated next to tennis superstar Serena Williams and the mayor of New York City, Eric Adams.

Hawk-eyed Devil Wears Prada lovers immediately noticed the significance of Hathaway’s outfit. It’s basically an elevated version of an outfit she wore in the movie: a collared brown leather jacket and a black turtleneck, accessorized by a necklace. Yes, Andy in the film sported bangs for this look too.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s unclear if Hathaway’s look was an intentional homage. Regardless, she was pictured conversing with Wintour and has also appeared on the cover of Vogue multiple times since the film’s release, so hopefully there’s no bad blood between these two icons.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for what Anna and Andy (sorry, Anne) talked about, the world may never know. Considering it was a spring fashion show, let’s hope none of the outfits featured florals.