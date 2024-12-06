In a show like Sex Lives of College Girls, awkward sex scenes are par for the course. But one intimate moment was so embarrassing to film, even Pauline Chalamet couldn’t keep her composure.

Spoiler alert: This post discusses Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3, Episode 3. At the start of the new semester, Kimberly entered into a new relationship with Eli, only to quickly discover she may be in over her head. When Kimberly learns that Eli is bisexual, she immediately assumes that she will need to bring more to the bedroom than she usually would. After frantically purchasing a sex toy, she startles Eli when her backpack begins violently vibrating as they start to hook up.

It’s a learning moment for Kimberly, as Eli explains she shouldn’t assume someone’s level of adventurousness based solely on their sexuality, but for Chalamet, filming the scene was just as awkward as it looked.

“When the props [team] showed me how much the bag was gonna shake, I was red in the face. Mortifying,” Chalamet told Variety. She even considered sabotaging the prop to avoid having to use it. “Like, ‘Please, can we not make it shake as much? Please!’ ... Oh my God! I really was trying to shut that thing up. I was like, maybe I can break it and we have to use something else.”

Despite the awkwardness, Chalamet powered through the scene. She admitted she understood why it was an important moment for Kimberly to change her immature perspective. “It’s young thinking. It’s very naive,” Chalamet said. “It’s kind of like how I want to be an ally, and less about, how do you need me to be an ally.”

