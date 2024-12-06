Spoiler alert: This post discusses events in Season 3, Episode 3 of Sex Lives of College Girls. Gracie Lawrence faced a unique challenge when she arrived on the Sex Lives of College Girls set. Her character Kacey joined Season 3 in Episode 3, moving in with Kimberly, Bela, and Whitney immediately after Leighton’s emotional departure. As the new suitemate, she had to establish her connection with the other three main cast members right away. Thankfully, it worked out. “We found our rhythm with each other really quickly,” Lawrence tells Elite Daily.

The 27-year-old New York native has popped up in hit shows before, like Billions and The Good Wife, but this is her first time taking on a lead role in a major TV series. She’s best known for her music, forming the band Lawrence with her brother in 2013. And she was able to find sweet harmony on set with her new co-stars.

“They'd actually all reached out to me before the show started shooting, so that was really sweet,” Lawrence says. “I already felt a lot of warmth and familiarity with them, and as soon as the work started, we all just dove into the material very quickly. It’s such a fast-paced show.”

Kacey brings a totally new energy to the central group than Leighton did, although there are some similarities. Like Leighton, Kacey is also initially standoffish, craves social status, and is in desperate need of breaking out of her shell. Lawrence only met Reneé Rapp “in passing” once while filming, given that they don’t share any scenes: “There was a day where I was leaving set and she was coming to set, and we had a very classic like, ‘Oh my God. Hey, how are you?’”

Lawrence didn’t film Kacey’s first scene right away. She recalls how finally getting to that moment in the second weeks of production rattled her nerves, but by that point she’d built an encouraging rapport with her castmates. “That whole day, everyone was just being really supportive,” Lawrence says. “I was really nervous because this was going to be my introduction to the show. I didn’t want to screw it up. And each of the girls responded in exactly the way that is so them. Amrit [Kaur] was like, ‘Do you want me to run lines with you?’ Pauline [Chalamet] would be like, ‘I'll get you water.’ And Alyah [Chanelle Scott] was like, ‘You're killing it.’”

“They each helped me in their own way,” Lawrence says. “It’s pretty funny. What you see on the show mirrors how I became friends with the girls in real life.”