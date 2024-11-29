Spoiler alert: This post discusses events in the first two episodes of Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3. Filming this season of Sex Lives of College Girls felt a little different for Alyah Chanelle Scott. Her castmate and close friend Reneé Rapp was largely absent from production, parting ways with the series after the first two episodes of Season 3. “There was definitely a shift,” the 27-year-old from Pearland, Texas, tells Elite Daily. “That’s my b*tch, I love her.”

Scott and Rapp formed an incredibly strong friendship on the set of SLOCG, so when Rapp revealed she would be exiting the show, her bestie had already seen the writing on the wall. “We talk all the time, so there's really no surprises there,” Scott says. “I felt really proud of her for making a big decision for herself. I was curious what it would mean for the show, but the transition was very natural and easy.”

Rapp’s character Leighton gets her send-off at the end of Episode 2, which aired Nov. 28. Scott says fans can see her actual farewell to Rapp in Whitney and Leighton’s final moments together, as Whitney tearfully accepts that Leighton is leaving for Boston. “I say goodbye to her in real time in that scene, which was very emotional and cathartic.”

Max

Though their on-screen collaboration is over, Scott’s special bond with Rapp is still going strong. Earlier this year, Rapp revealed her romantic song “I Do,” about an unrequited crush on a friend, was inspired by Scott.

“It’s on par for us, we're obsessed with each other in the sweetest ways,” Scott says. “We have this energy and connection that obviously the song is about, but it can't fully encompass the complexities of what a real friendship is. I feel very honored that she was inspired by our situation to write that song. But I also think it's about so much more than that.”

As if Whitney wasn’t going through enough losing her best friend, the science-loving soccer star is dealing with about a million new problems in Season 3, including a burgeoning interest in African American Studies. Scott rooted the “fantastic” new arc for Whitney in her own college experience at the University of Michigan.

“Growing up in a place where your idea about who you are as a Black person is reduced to your parents or the environment, you have to learn to contextualize yourself in a broader sense when you go off to college,” Scott says. “The reality of going to a school that is predominantly white is wondering, ‘How do I fit into this puzzle? I’m having an experience that's different than my peers.’ You see Whitney do that in real time, which I also did.”

Max

Along with these new opportunities is a specter that has been quietly haunting Whitney from the beginning and is now rearing its ugly head. Whitney’s mental health issues, particularly her anxiety and poor stress management, become a central storyline in Season 3, and Scott thinks it’s about time she dealt with her demons.

“It was always present for her. She's been in the most stressful situations every season,” Scott says. “It's been bubbling under the surface and I've always wanted her to let it out. I'm also a very anxious person, and I experienced it in college, so it comes naturally to me.”

Below, Scott dishes on her Love Is Blind hot takes, the Real Housewives star she dreams of working with, and which TikToker recently had her starstruck.

Elite Daily: What's the last TV show you marathoned?

Alyah Chanelle Scott: Love Is Blind. It's all I think about. I’m deep on their social pages, reading the craziness that's coming from Tim this season. I think he’s absolutely diabolical, a little bit delusional, and needs therapy.

ED: Yes, and what about all the stuff with Ashley and Tyler?

ACS: They decided to come into that reunion with a narrative and they were sticking to it, which for better or worse, I’ve got to respect. I feel like Marissa needed a better plan. Ramses got off so easy at the reunion. I was like, “Girl, take that energy you're giving to Nick and put that at Ramses. Read his *ss, girl!”

ED: I could talk to you about this all day, but we have to move on. What's your most-used emoji?

ACS: A red heart. That's boring. Or the face with the squiggly mouth, like a cringe face.

ED: What's your favorite song of 2024?

ACS: I'm a Clairo girlie, so I really love “Juna.” And of course, I also love [Chappell Roan’s] “Good Luck, Babe.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

ED: What movie are you obsessed with right now?

ACS: Wicked.

ED: Would you rather be a Glinda or an Elphaba?

ACS: I’m a Glinda to my core. Even in the music, I’m classically a soprano, so I want to be Glinda so badly.

ED: What is your most-used app on your phone?

ACS: Probably Instagram or TikTok. That screen time is rough. I've tried the timer thing, but I ignore it every time.

ED: Who is your dream co-star in a future role?

ACS: Jenna Lyons. She's so cool and I want her to be forced to hang out with me. When Reece [Feldman] and I were leaving the Emmys last year, she stopped and looked at us, and she was like, “You two? Best outfits I've seen all night.” I am never going to forget Jenna Lyons looking at me and saying she loved my outfit.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

ED: What's the one beauty product you can't live without?

ACS: I use Paula's Choice sunscreen every day.

ED: What's the first concert you ever went to?

ACS: I saw the Jonas Brothers at the Houston Rodeo. I was a die-hard Jones Brothers fan growing up. I forced my mom to play them in the car on repeat. Nick Jonas singing "Time For Me To Fly" is ingrained in my brain.

I also saw them on Broadway last spring when they did that five-night concert. So good.

ED: When were you most starstruck?

ACS: I was just back at my college in Michigan, and Dean [Withers] from those Jubilee videos was there. He walked out of the bathroom at this pizza place, and everyone in my group was like, "That's the TikTok guy!" I love him. I genuinely think he deserves a Nobel Prize or something for the work that he's doing in those videos. The points he's making are so coherent and thoughtful.

ED: What's the best advice you've ever received?

ACS: It’s from my friend Gavin Creel, who passed recently. When I graduated college, he said to me, "What is for you will never miss you." I needed to hear that at the time, because I had decided to leave New York and go on tour [with The Book of Mormon]. He was like, "Go do what's meant for you, and the next thing will come." And he was so right.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.