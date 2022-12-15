The Sex Lives Of College Girls Season 3 Is Officially Happening

The end of Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls brought with it the end of the titular girls’ freshman year of school at Essex College. That means when they return, they’ll be sophomores — older but not necessarily much wiser. Here’s everything to know so far about The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3, including who’s returning and when it might hit HBO Max.

Warning: Spoilers for The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 follow. HBO Max announced The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 3 renewal on Dec. 14, the day before Season 2’s final two episodes hit the streamer. The announcement came as a relief to fans, especially once they saw all the wild cliffhangers Season 2 ended on. From Leighton (Renée Rapp) rekindling things with her ex, Alicia (Midori Francis), to the brewing love triangle between Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), and Canaan (Christopher Meyer), the girls’ sex lives are messier than ever before. And to top it all off, Bela (Amrit Kaur) found herself at such a low point academically and socially that she left the season trying to transfer out of Essex. With all that up in the air, there’s a lot of story to cover in TSLCG Season 3.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 Predicted Release Date

The first season of TSLCG premiered on HBO Max in November 2021 and Season 2 premiered in November 2022. So it follows that TSLCG Season 3 will likely arrive in November 2023.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 Cast

If there are no major cast exits like the one after TSLCG Season 1 (looking at you, Gavin Leatherwood), then fans can expect the main cast from Season 2 to return to Season 3. The cast of TSLCG includes Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renée Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Mekki Leeper, Renika Williams, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Betti, and Lauren 'Lolo' Spencer. The only *possible* exit would be Kaur, as teased by Season 2’s ending. But with Bela being one of the main four college girls and arguably one of the funniest, it would be a long shot that Bela actually leaves Essex and the show as a whole. Fans will have to wait for an official cast announcement for confirmation, though.

The first two seasons of TSLCG are streaming on HBO Max now.