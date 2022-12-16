Wait, Is Bela Leaving The Sex Lives Of College Girls?

Warning: SLCG Season 2 finale spoilers follow. College is a time when a lot of people make mistakes, but Bela Malhotra may have taken the idea to a whole new level. By the end of Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls, Bela (Amrit Kaur) had cheated on her boyfriend with a super-famous comedian, flunked her classes, and gotten booted from the women’s comedy magazine she helped found. To say she’s at a low point is an understatement, and Bela’s response to all that is to ask to leave Essex College. And the fact that Bela might possibly leave The Sex Lives of College Girls is a lot to try to take in.

Bela is one-quarter of the main foursome at the heart of the series, so it would feel strange for her to leave when the characters still have three years (and who knows how many TV seasons) of college left. TSLCG has already been renewed for a third season, so the show is definitely returning. But the question remains: Will Bela be a part of it?

Series creator Justin Noble spoke to Decider about Bela’s perfectionism and how that’s impacted her decision to try to transfer out of Essex. “After she’s been kicked out of this group that she founded, there’s no way to label that other than being a hard loss,” he explained. “Bela cannot spin this in any way. Looking at that hard loss, the only thing that she can wrap her head around doing is cutting and running and starting fresh somewhere else. There’s too many uphill battles here.”

Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max

Bela’s ambition tends to influence her to burn it all down and start over when things don’t go her way. When she wasn’t finding success (and instead discovered a history of harassment) with The Catullan in Season 1, she started her own comedy magazine called The Foxy. Now that she’s alienated herself from the other Foxy writers with her supersized ego, it makes sense that she’s looking for a new way to start over.

But as much as it’s a part of Bela’s DNA to go all out, Noble assured fans that she will remain an important part of the show... somehow. “We love Bela, and our show is about four girls, so we’re gonna have to figure that one out,” he told Decider. So, even if Bela does leave Essex, it sounds like her future in TSLCG is secure.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on HBO Max.