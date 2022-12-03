Kimberly, Leighton, Whitney, and Bela make Essex College seem like the coolest university to attend on The Sex Lives of College Girls. If you’re envious of things like the frat parties they get invited to and their friendship together, you may be wondering if you can apply to Essex College yourself. While the university is a fictional one created for the show, you can visit the college campuses where The Sex Lives of College Girls filmed IRL.

Visiting the places where your favorite TV show or movie was filmed — aka set-jetting — has become a viral travel trend recently. Who doesn’t want to vacation where The White Lotus guests have stayed or live like Emily in Paris for a day? That’s why fans of TSLOCG may be interested in checking out Essex College for themselves. Some productions choose to shoot on studio lots, which make it harder for you to see. For instance, you have to take a tour of the Warner Bros. Studio if you’d like to see where Gilmore Girls was filmed and the iconic gazebo. However, other productions choose to shoot on location, and these are some of the most fun sets to track down because you can actually recreate some of your favorite scenes for TikTok for free.

Luckily, many of the exterior Sex Lives of College Girls filming locations were shot on actual college campuses. However, you’ll need to fly from coast-to-coast to see Essex College from Season 1 and Season 2.

Where Was The Sex Lives Of College Girls Season 1 Filmed?

Essex College in Vermont is actually Vassar College in New York for Season 1 of The Sex Lives of College Girls, according to IMDb. The Poughkeepsie Journal reported in 2021 that the HBO Max series not only used the college campus for exterior scenes but also some interior Sex Lives of College Girls scenes were shot in Vassar’s library as well.

The crew was also spotted along Raymond Avenue and Collegeview Avenue for some off-campus shoots, and they built a few sets at the Market Street Industrial Park in Wappingers Falls, NY for additional scenes. IMDb also reports that the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank was used, so both Gilmore Girls and TSLOCG fans can add a visit there to their Cali trip bucket list.

An additional stop you’ll want to make in California is UCLA. According to the UCLA Housing TikTok, this SoCal university is also where The Sex Lives of College Girls is filmed and one very important location is on this campus — Sips. The coffee shop where Kimberly works part-time is actually Kerckhoff Coffee House. It is located inside Kerckhoff Hall, so if you’re visiting the campus, you may want to stop in for a latte.

Where Was The Sex Lives Of College Girls Season 2 Filmed?

It seems production wanted to stay on the west coast for The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2, as the University of Washington was used as Essex College for the girls’ second semester. The university shared with students that over the summer, filming took place “on the Seattle campus, primarily in the Quad.”

Some UW students have also shared their experience on TikTok about running into production on their way to class like TikToker @leahhhhx2, who spotted some production signs and Essex College banners while walking around campus. However, if you are planning a Sex Lives of College Girls-inspired trip, just be sure you’re being respectful of the places you are visiting. You never want to get in the way or disrupt any students, which is what TikToker @jobrofan1 claims production did while shooting this year.