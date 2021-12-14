Emily in Paris Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 22, and you can’t wait to see what new adventures (and clients) will be thrown Emily’s way. After watching her navigate and ultimately fall in love with “The City of Lights” in Season 1, you’ve also set your eyes on Paris as a future travel destination. Whether you’re planning for a more imminent trip or putting together a bucket list itinerary, you’ll want to visit a few of the Emily in Paris filming locations to really live like Emily does for a day.

In the series, Emily (played by Lily Collins) actually does a great job at being a tourist while also trying to blend in. One minute, she’s snapping photos in front of iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, and the next, she’s grabbing a bouquet of roses from a local florist. If you follow her lead, you’re sure to see plenty of what Paris has to offer. Keep in mind that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states it’s safer for fully vaccinated people to travel, France is currently under high alert for travel and you may only want to virtually explore Paris through Emily’s eyes for the time being. However, you can always start planning for a 2022 or 2023 adventure after you’ve watched (and rewatched) Emily in Paris Season 2 a few times. You just need to know what places you’d like to see in order to plan out your schedule and make your dreams of visiting Paris a reality.

If you’ve watched the show, you know that it can be a bit confusing for anyone new to find just what they’re looking for, so hopefully this map of 15 Emily in Paris locations helps. As you’re checking off each stop, feel free to snap tons of pictures just as Emily does. Get a Boomerang of you eating a delicious chocolate croissant or a selfie from your #RoomWithAView to post to Instagram. You could even recreate her entire IG feed or a few scenes from the series for a TikTok. You never know, you just may gain a bunch of new followers or inspire someone else to visit a few Emily in Paris locations as well.

1 La Maison Rose 2 Rue De L'abreuvoir, 75018 Paris, France Visit the website Emily can be spotted grabbing lunch throughout the city with her new bestie, Mindy Chen (played by Ashley Park). One of the most Insta-worthy spots is at La Maison Rose, which translates to the Pink House. That’s exactly what the restaurant looks like from the outside with its pale pink walls and green accent windows. It’s an adorable and picture-perfect place to stop at for brunch on your travels. 1/15

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.