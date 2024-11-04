Nick Explains His Goal To Be The “Most Famous” On ‘Love Is Blind’

Nick Dorka is clearing the air after a heated Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion. In a Nov. 1 interview with Vulture, the realtor reflected on the dramatic reveals during the episode, which aired on Netflix on Oct. 30. Nick’s confrontation with his ex-fiancée Hannah Jiles got particularly tense when Hannah brought up one of his 90-day goals: to be the “most famous person ever on Love Is Blind.”

At the time, Nick explained that he had written that goal down about three months before he got cast. “That was way before I even knew I was gonna be on the show,” he said during the reunion. But he never fully addressed what he really meant by putting that wish out into the universe.

During his interview with Vulture, Nick gave more insight into what that goal actually meant to him. “If I had to put it into words, being the most famous one on Love Is Blind doesn’t have to do with clout,” he said. “It has to do with, ‘Hey, you will be the most famous because you found love, and people love the relationship you’re in, and it’s a genuine connection, and people want to follow that story.’”

Netflix

According to Nick, this was something he had already explained to his ex. “It’s just unfortunate, because I had that conversation with Hannah, like, 20 times, and she still felt the need to bring it up,” he added.

Nick also took issue with how Hannah found the note — by going through his things post-breakup. “There are two things that bothered me. One was why are you going through my stuff? Why are your friends going through my stuff? That’s an invasion of privacy. I would never do that,” he said.

Although Hannah said the note was dated two weeks before Love Is Blind, Nick clarified at the reunion, and to Vulture, that it was written three months before that date. “That date is the end of the 90-day goals. I didn’t write it two weeks before,” he told the outlet.

Overall, Nick wasn’t happy that his “goal” came up during the reunion, despite saying he had a “great time” filming the episode overall. “I don’t know if she wanted to save face or get the last laugh or upper hand, but you know, it’s unfortunate we had to end that way,” he added.