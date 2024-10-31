Love Is Blind's Hannah & Nick Give An Update On Where They Stand

Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka gave an update on their current status during the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion, which aired on Netflix on Oct. 30. From the very first episode, Hannah and Nick’s relationship stirred up the drama. Although they initially got past those hiccups (like Nick’s “Rico Suave” reputation and Leo Braudy’s interest in Hannah), their romance did not last.

Hannah called off her and Nick’s engagement in Episode 11, citing disagreements over household responsibilities, finances, and Nick’s level of maturity. Nearly a year after their breakup, the exes looked back on their split for the reunion — and no, it doesn’t sound like they’re on good terms.

"I’m very to the point and very direct, that's who I am,” Hannah said about her time on the show. “I need to chill sometimes.” Although Hannah maintained everything she said was “true,” Nick didn’t agree. “She's entitled to her opinion, and I respect her. I just think some things came across not completely true.”

Hannah seemed to stand by how she acted throughout Love Is Blind — despite her unkind tone at times. “In the past year I've worked on it... I'm just a b*tch sometimes I know!” she explained before giving Nick an apology. “I'm sorry I was so cruel to you,” she told him.

Nick also made a point to defend Hannah against harsh critics. “Hannah's fantastic. She's been getting too much hate online,” he said. Afterwards, Hannah asked him, "Why do you like the hate comments people say?" But they didn’t get too into the nitty gritty of those hate comments.

Instead, the conversation veered off course when Hannah claimed that she found a note written by Nick saying that he wanted to be “the most famous person ever on Love Is Blind,” which she saw as him being “calculated.” (According to Hannah, Nick has also been DMing plenty of women who have been sending screenshots to his ex-fiancée.)

Netflix

But how did they get here? ICYMI, after their split, Nick said it was “one of the worst feelings of my life.” During their conversation, Hannah highlighted five areas of concern for her: maturity, respect, delusion, social awareness, and confidence versus ego.

At the time, Nick took issue with her tone. “You see how you’re always demeaning? You’re always talking down on me. We’re not equals here,” he told Hannah. “You think I can’t take care of myself for some reason. You think I can’t take care of you. I can’t take care of anything.”

Still, they ended on somewhat good terms. “I’ll never not think about you. You’ll always be in my heart,” Nick told her before they said goodbye. Meanwhile, Hannah said in a confessional, “Nick’s very good at telling people what they want to hear. I feel very manipulated.”

Netflix

Earlier in the season, Nick had opened up about Hannah’s frequent criticisms. “It’s tough for me because I feel like I’m having to change a lot about the type of man I am,” he told her. “Maybe you know, I’m not mature enough, right? … I’m questioning myself now.”

Although Hannah wasn’t exactly apologetic in the show, she had a different opinion after watching herself back. “I’m a b*tch. It’s like — is she a b*tch or is she that b*tch, but I’m b*tchy!” Jiles told Us Weekly on Oct. 23. “I know that and I’m direct and I can be rude a lot because I don’t realize my words ... There’s specific conversations with Nick where I could have eased up a bit or I could have chilled, like, a lot.”