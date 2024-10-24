Love might be blind, but Nick Dorka definitely has a thing for blondes. On an Oct. 24 episode of The Viall Files podcast, former Love Is Blind contestant Micah Lussier said that Dorka slid into her DMs after his breakup with Hannah Jiles.

According to Lussier, Dorka messaged her a month ago, but she only saw the DM recently. “I don't know if you guys do this,” Lussier said on the podcast. “I don't read through any of my DMs besides the ones in my primary. My social media assistant and my assistant they go through it, and they'll put stuff in front of me in my primary that’s important.”

Lussier, who was on Season 4 of the show, continued, “I'm looking through for some reason, and I see a blue check, and I'm like, ‘Oh, I wonder why this wasn't moved?’ And it was Nick. He slid in my DMs.”

Lussier wasn’t shy about sharing his message, either. “He was like, ‘I’ve had the biggest crush on you for so long,’ and it was a month ago. That was a whole month ago,” she said. “I could have aired this man out, but he seems like a great guy.”

She hasn’t replied to Dorka yet, but it sounded like she planned to — even though she stayed silent when the podcast hosts, Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, asked if the crush was mutual. “I think I'll just reply out of like, you shot your shot. Good for you,” she said. Lussier added that she would likely send something like, “I hope I'll see you sometime.”

Netflix

When Viall added that Dorka seemed to have a type, Lussier joked, “He likes the blondes. He likes the b*tchy blondes.”

During Episode 11 of Love Is Blind Season 7, Dorka and Jiles officially called off their engagement after plenty of clashes over household expectations and Dorka’s flirtatious manner.

Following the split, Jiles has spoken out about watching herself back — and it sounds like she’d agree with Lussier’s “b*tchy blonde” categorization. “I’m a b*tch. It’s like — is she a b*tch or is she that b*tch, but I’m b*tchy!” Jiles told Us Weekly on Oct. 23. “I know that and I’m direct and I can be rude a lot because I don’t realize my words. People can tell you things and you can be like, ‘Oh, OK, I should work on that.’ But when you actually see exactly what’s coming out of your mouth, you’re like, ‘That was harsh.’ There’s specific conversations with Nick where I could have eased up a bit or I could have chilled, like, a lot.”