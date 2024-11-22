Spoiler alert: This post discusses events in the Season 3 premiere of Sex Lives of College Girls.

Yes, Pauline Chalamet and Alyah Chanelle Scott know one major Sex Lives of College Girls plot point was resolved much more quickly than anyone expected. At the end of Season 2, Whitney caught Kimberly making out with her ex-boyfriend Canaan. The cliffhanger seemed to create a massive rift between the two roommates in Season 3. And while the former besties did start the new season at odds, by the end of the first episode they had already made up and moved past the whole Canaan thing.

It may have felt like a very speedy ending, but both Chalamet and Scott were fans of the choice not to drag out that particular drama.

“I like that we aren’t perpetuating this cattiness, this narrative of women being in competition with one another,” Scott tells Elite Daily. “The resolution focuses more on their friendship than it does on the boy, which I love. Go f*ck a man, if I'm honest. Whatever.”

Chalamet echoes Scott’s perspective. “Alyah and I really tried to work the scene so that it was about their friendship and not about a boy,” Chalamet says. “It does wrap up really quickly. So we tried to focus it on how much they missed each other.”

For Scott, Whitney’s living situation at the beginning of the season also played a role in how fast her character was willing to patch things up with Kimberly. “I think they would've resolved it regardless, especially with Whitney at that sorority,” Scott says. “She's quickly realizing, ‘Oh, f*ck! The grass isn't greener. Perhaps I should get back with my friends, so that we can all live the way we used to live.’”

The speedy reconciliation doesn’t give fans much time to pick sides in the fight, but even Chalamet can admit that Kimberly was more in the wrong. “Whitney's absolutely right to be upset,” Chalamet says. “Kimberly didn't really think through what she was doing. And after all the different guys that we saw Kimberly with, she found solace in spending time with a guy who was really nice to her and a really good friend.”

“I think her emotions just got a little confused,” Chalamet says. “She’s thinking, ‘Oh, Canaan’s such a good friend, maybe it means we're supposed to be more than friends.’ But then quickly realizes, ‘No, we're not.’ In the process though, she really hurt Whitney.”

New episodes of Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 air on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Max.