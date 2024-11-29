Welp, we finally know how Leighton leaves Essex College. In Episode 2 of Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3, she is offered accelerated admission into MIT in light of her advanced aptitude for mathematics. So, Leighton tearfully says farewell to her friends and sets off for a new life in Boston. If you’re a Reneé Rapp fan, then you know why this destination choice feel kind of ironic.

Sending Leighton off to Boston is certainly a choice, considering Rapp has a song all about how much she loathes that city, literally called “I Hate Boston.” Can’t get much more clear than that! At least Rapp got to express some of her vitriol in the season premiere. When Leighton’s girlfriend Alicia tells her that she’s dropping out of Essex to work for the mayor of Boston, Leighton gets in a dig at the Massachusetts capital. “Enjoy Boston. You call it a major city? They don't even have a subway that runs overnight there,” Leighton sneers.

Rapp’s fans quickly picked up on how the final storyline seems to be playing on Rapp’s song, with some enjoying the irony and others questioning the motive behind it.

Unfortunately, reading into this connection too much could also indicate a sad future for Leighton and Alicia. After all, “I Hate Boston” is less about location, but a toxic relationship that Rapp had there which forever ruined the city for her. Fans can only hope that Leighton and Alicia’s time in Boston doesn’t reflect the soured romance Rapp sings about in her song.

Even before Leighton’s official exit, Rapp’s fans already began posting TikTok edits of all the Boston references in her storyline set to “I Hate Boston.” Clearly, the fans are in on the joke, and it feels like a perfectly silly, self-referential way for Rapp to get one last laugh from her time on Sex Lives of College Girls.