I'm Living For Daisy Edgar-Jones' Accent In The Where The Crawdads Sing Trailer

Some stories are destined for the big screen, and author Delia Owens’ Where The Crawdads Sing was probably always one of them. The novel, zoologist Owens’ debut release, was picked up by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Book Club mere weeks after its release in 2018 and topped the New York Times Fiction Best Sellers of 2019 and 2020 for 32 weeks straight. Now with the film adaptation on its way this summer, Where The Crawdads Sing is about to top everyone’s lists again.

Warning: Spoilers for Where The Crawdads Sing (the novel) follow. Owens’ novel spans decades, beginning in 1952 with little Catherine “Kya” Clark at age six and ending in 2010 after her passing at age 64. Kya’s childhood is one of abandonment, as first her mother and sisters leave one by one until she is raised almost feral by her abusive father. Known as “the Marsh Girl” and unable to read or write, she does her best to raise herself after her father disappears.

The story then jumps ahead to the mid-1960s, when Kya meets and falls in love with Tate, who eventually leaves her behind when he goes to college, believing she can’t follow him due to her non-integration into society. In his stead comes Chase, a star quarterback, who lies to Kya, using and abusing her. When Tate returns to her life, Kya gives him a second chance. But then Chase turns up dead, and the evidence points to Kya.

Here’s what else to know about the film:

Where The Crawdads Sing Trailer

The novel was initially released in August 2018. By December of that year, Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company announced it would adapt the story for the big screen for Fox 2000. But delays hit when the Disney-Fox merger arrived in 2019, and a scriptwriter wasn’t hired until mid-2020. Casting and filming got underway in the spring of 2021 and finished that summer.

The first trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing arrived on March 22, 2022, boasting a stellar cast and a soundtrack that includes a new song by Taylor Swift called “Carolina.”

Where The Crawdads Sing Cast

The first casting announcement for Where The Crawdads Sing was for Kya, the film’s star. In October 2020, Deadline reported Daisy Edgar-Jones, who had become a big name after hitting it big in Hulu’s Normal People, had secured the role.

The next significant pieces fell into place in January 2021, with Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects) and Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man) joining Edgar-Jones as the two men vying for her attention. Smith was cast as Tate Walker and Dickinson as Chase Andrews. In March 2021, Hello Sunshine announced David Strathairn had been added as Kya’s lawyer, Tom Milton.

The rest of the cast was rounded out as filming got underway in April 2021. Additional co-stars include Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead), Michael Hyatt (Snowfall), Ahna O’Reilly (The Morning Show), Sterling Macer Jr. (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story), and newcomer Jojo Regina.

Where The Crawdads Sing Plot

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Directed by Olivia Newman, Where the Crawdads Sing is set in the mid-20th century South, following a young woman named Kya who raises herself in the marshes outside of her small town, after being abandoned by her family. When Kya’s former boyfriend is found dead, she is thrust into the spotlight, and is immediately assumed by local townspeople and law enforcement to have been behind the murder. Equal parts haunting crime thriller and moving coming-of-age story, Where the Crawdads Sing explores our universal yearning for connection, formative first loves, and ultimately, how strong and resilient each of us is, no matter the obstacles standing in our way.

Where The Crawdads Sing Premiere Date

Sony originally scheduled Where The Crawdads Sing to hit theaters on Friday, June 24, 2022, but the film has since been bumped to July. The new release date is set for Friday, July 15, 2022.