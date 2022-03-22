Taylor Swift Is Releasing New Music This Summer

New music from Taylor Swift is officially on the way. On March 22, a preview of the singer's new track, “Carolina,” appeared in a trailer for the upcoming film, Where the Crawdads Sing. The movie, which is based on Delia Owens' best-selling 2018 novel of the same name, will be released in theaters on July 15.

The clip stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as a young girl named Kya, aka “the marsh girl.” She is left to fend for herself in the marshes of North Carolina after her family abandons her. She grows up in isolation only to fall for a local boy after taking reading lessons from him. Things take a dark turn when she becomes the prime suspect in a local murder case.

That’s what the movie is focused on, but what the trailer is really about is the background music. You can hear a beautifully haunting new track by Swift playing in the trailer, and the song perfectly accompanies the film’s macabre tone.

Swift shared the two-minute video on Instagram, where she revealed she’s actually a big fan of Owen’s novel. "Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” she wrote. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”

Yes, you read that correctly Reese Witherspoon is producing the film through her Hello Sunshine production company, which also gave us the much-talked about series Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere.

On Instagram, Swift also offered a look into her songwriting process for “Carolina,” on which she once again worked with her Folkore and Evermore collaborator, Aaron Dessner. “I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story,” she wrote. “You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!"

Did you hear that Swifties? The full version of “Carolina” will drop soon! July 15 can’t come soon enough.