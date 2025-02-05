Days after Kacey Musgraves won the Best Country Song Grammy for “The Architect” off her 2024 album, Deeper Well, she’s celebrating with something sweet. Alongside Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, the 36-year-old singer-songwriter is adding her name to the list of celebs with their own Erewhon drink.

The $21 Deeper Wellness Smoothie by Kacey Musgraves is available at Erewhon tonic bars now through March 5. A portion of the proceeds from Musgraves’ limited-time drink will be going to the charity organization Altadena Girls, which helps teenage victims regain some normalcy after the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, commented on Erewhon’s IG announcement of the smoothie, saying that this is the “first one of these I actually must try.”

A Breakdown Of Kacey Musgraves’ Erewhon Smoothie

The Deeper Wellness Smoothie, named after Musgraves’ Deeper Well album, was “crafted for ultimate clarity and restoration” and made to look like the earth with the following ingredients:

MALK Organic Almond Milk

Beyond Good Pure Ground Vanilla

Host Defense Mushrooms Lion's Mane Powder

Sun Chlorella Powder

KOS Blue Spirulina

Organic spinach

Organic banana

Sea moss

Grass-fed collagen

Chocho Protein Powder

Mesquite

Lucuma

Tocos

Maca

Organic almond butter

Astragalus

Organic dates

Cacao nibs

Superfood Chocolate

Organic coconut cream

The smoothie nailed it on Insta-worthiness, having the chocolate brown on the bottom with a gorgeous blend of blue and green ingredients on top to really look like the planet.

Looks aren’t everything, though. Below, you’ll find my honest review of Kacey Musgraves’ Erewhon smoothie so you know whether it’s worth it for the taste:

The Deeper Wellness Smoothie Is Too Good To Be True

Musgraves’ album makes me feel like walking through a picture-perfect grassy field on a nice summer day, and this Deeper Wellness Smoothie gave me all those chill, cottagecore vibes as well. I was worried with 20 ingredients that this smoothie might taste like too many cooks in the kitchen, but it was so delightful.

It has that earthy, fresh feel while also being a sweet treat. This really tastes like a trail mix smoothie filled with everything you love like almonds and chocolate. Unlike other chocolate-inspired Erewhon smoothies that just taste bitter, this one was like an actual candy bar without being too sweet or sugary. It was juuust right — like a good granola bar and an elevated dirt cup dessert (in appearance, obviously) from your childhood.

Is It Worth It?

Of course, $21 is a lot for a smoothie, but there are literally 20 ingredients in it, plus it’s really good. I might even like this more than Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Smoothie since it’s so interesting and unique.

It’s only around the SoCal grocery store for a limited time, so if you’re a fan of trail mix, Kacey Musgraves, or just want to help out with the wildfires in a delicious way, I highly recommend the Deeper Wellness Smoothie.