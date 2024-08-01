Ava Phillippe’s Brunette Hair Transformation Is Stunning

Ava Phillippe is basically her mom Reese Witherspoon’s doppelganger. Naturally, she used to share her mom’s hair color, too — a bright blonde with platinum highlights. But now, the 24-year-old is changing it up by dyeing her hair a rich brunette.

On July 31, Phillippe debuted her new ‘do on Instagram while sporting a dress from Réalisation Par. “time to see how the other half lives 💃🏻 #brunette,” she captioned the post, showing off the fresh color. Phillippe tagged celebrity hairstylist Tucker Goodwine (who has also worked on Jennifer Aniston’s hair, BTW) in the post, crediting him with her look.

Goodwine also shared a selfie of Phillippe’s brunette look on IG. He shared a before and after photo of the dye job, captioning the post, “took @avaphillippe BRUNETTE & I am so so here for it!! swipe for before. cut & color by meeee.”

One person’s who already a fan of the new color? Witherspoon. The Morning Show actor commented on Goodwine’s post, “💖Before /💝After,” making it clear that she thinks both hues suit her daughter just fine. Witherspoon also shared her thoughts on the brunette hair in the comments section of Phillippe’s Instagram, writing, “It's a whole mood ❤️.”

This isn’t the first time Phillippe has gone through a hair transformation. In November 2022, she traded in her blonde locks out for a bold coppery red color. Before that, in December 2021, Phillippe got rose gold highlights, adding a pink tone to her blonde hair.

Phillippe has shared some BTS details of her hair journey on IG in the past. In March, she shared a photo of the pink hair she sported during her teenage years. “I dyed my hair pink in the bathroom when I was 14. I was going through some stuff, and changing my hair was something that felt fun, and it somehow helped me navigate that period of growing up,” she captioned the photo.​​​​​​​​​ “Nearly a decade later, I opened up an old journal and found something little me *really* didn't want to forget.”