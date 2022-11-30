Ava Phillippe is no longer Reese Witherspoon’s tiny twin. Over Thanksgiving weekend, the 23-year-old shared a photo on Instagram in which her formerly honey blond hair was distinctly copper-toned. The shift from burnished gold to shiny penny isn’t a huge leap, but a recent selfie — also posted to the ‘gram — revealed that Phillippe’s hair transformation is actually a significant shift. Rather than the blond-adjacent copper hair notably rocked by Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney, Phillippe’s new hair is richly red. It’s giving Megan Fox at the Time100 Gala with a dash of Marvel’s Scarlet Witch thrown in. What it’s not serving is any trace of the Rodarte model’s famous mom’s big blond energy. In fact, Ava Phillippe with red hair looks almost nothing like her famous mother, which, given their sisters-on-a-dinner-date vibes, is a radical new development.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Phillippe posted an Instagram selfie that showed her red hair — not to mention her bone structure — in an entirely new light. Back when the young artist was rocking bouncy blond hair, her face looked heart-shaped with full cheeks that popped whenever she smiled. With red hair though, the Draper James model’s vibes have shifted from girl next door to rock band vocalist down the hall.

The new shade is decidedly cool-toned and definitely not a color that exists in nature, which only amplifies Phillippe’s fresh alt-girl vibe. While this shade of red does bring out a much more angular version of Phillippe’s face than fans are used to seeing, it’s not the first time the UC Berkeley senior has tried out a different hair color. Back in December 2021, Phillippe added some rose gold highlights to her blond for a dreamy pink effect that hinted she might be leaning in a more fiery direction.

Despite, or maybe because of, how radical Phillippe’s red hair transformation is, her new look has been quite well-received, if the comments on her Instagram post are any indication. “This hair is amazing..!! GORGEOUS 🔥❤️🙌,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “I’m … obsessed!”