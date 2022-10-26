Winter is coming and Megan Fox is ready. The natural brunette debuted a vibrant new hair color on her way to an NYC event alongside her alt-rock fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly. If the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actor hadn’t gone notably Sansa Stark red with her hair, everyone would probably be talking about MGK’s sheer glitter corset and latex gloves-and-shrug combo. As it stands, the internet is pledging fealty to Fox’s new red hair. Sorry, MGK. Your blond isn’t bad. It’s just not, you know, *this good*.

2022 has been a year of hair transformations for Fox. She’s served up everything from Barbiecore pink hair to peroxide blond over the course of the year, so a new ‘do isn’t surprising. What is interesting is that the Midnight In The Switchgrass actor was sharing sultry Instagram posts with captions about her “Targaryen blond” hair on Oct. 3, only to — in a twist worthy of House Of The Dragon — betray House Targaryen of Dragonstone in favor of House Stark of Winterfell. Her new Sansa-esque shade manages to be both coppery and deep. Worn in loose, shiny waves on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Fox’s locks practically glowed in the paparazzi shots that used flash. No joke, Fox’s new red hair is *literally* fire.

Hair goals? Absolutely. A secret inside joke with her punk rock fiancé? Perhaps. It might be a stretch, but MGK did reference the most famous family of Valyrian descent on his Instagram account. The Mainstream Sellout singer captioned a post of his own look from his night out with Fox, “I came for the Targaryen BDSM party.”

Honestly, he is giving Prince Daemon. Given that both members of the happy couple are referencing families of Westeros, it’s likely that they’re both House Of The Dragon fans. It’s possible (although less likely) that Fox was so in her feelings about the HBO show’s Season 1 finale that she had to part ways with her Targaryen blond hair. Until her next hair-related Instagram post, there’s no way to know for sure.