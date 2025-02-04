Kacey Musgraves is setting the record straight after going viral during the 2025 Grammys. In the middle of the ceremony, the singer was caught on camera seemingly looking less than enthused after Beyoncé was announced the winner of the Best Country Album award. Her stoic expression quickly blew up on social media, with viewers alleging that she was being shady towards Bey. But that wasn’t the case.

“It’s a sensationalistic false narrative meant to pit two talented female artists against each other," a rep for Musgraves said in a statement to E! News. "There was simply no scowl or expression made.”

Musgraves’ album Deeper Well lost out on the Best Country Album Grammy this year to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. She’s won the category twice in the past, whereas this year was Beyoncé’s first time nominated in the country genre. Musgraves didn’t leave the event empty-handed, though. She took home the Best Country Song trophy for her track “The Architect.”

Musgraves later had a much more joyful response to Bey’s big moment. In a TikTok captured at the Grammys, Musgraves gave a big smile and thumbs-up when asked how she felt about the Cowboy Carter win.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Musgraves has also been a pretty vocal Beyoncé fan for a while now, so it wouldn’t make sense for her to turn on Queen Bey. In 2023, Musgraves excitedly attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour in Nashville. There was also a rumor last year that Musgraves wrote a handful of songs that Beyoncé considered including on Cowboy Carter.

In an interview with The Cut last year, Musgraves indicated she was totally open to Beyoncé and other artists embracing the country sound when the genre was having a moment in 2024.

“The more the f*cking merrier,” Musgraves said. “I don’t really care. It doesn’t affect what I’m doing. It doesn’t affect me. I’ve always been just doing my own thing. It’s just fun to watch.”