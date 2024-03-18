Kacey Musgraves’ Saturn has returned, and it respectfully shows. In astrology, Saturn is the planet of discipline, structure, and wisdom. It teaches the value of time, perseverance, and accountability. The spiritual meaning of Musgraves' Deeper Well album explores personal themes of growth and introspection, as the songstress tells a story about her journey to self-discovery.

The beauty of Musgraves finding this “deeper well” can also speak about the emotional depth sonically emanating from this album. In addition to being a symbol of the hidden unconscious, wells are often associated with the divine, given their role as sources of water. The element water is also a representation of life, purity, nourishment, and spiritual cleansing.

How Kacey Musgraves’ Astro Chart Relates To Deeper Well

This water energy is strongly reflected in the 35-year-old singer’s birth chart. Despite being a heart-centered Leo sun (a fire sign), Musgraves has a fair amount of water placements, which actually contributes to a magical grand water trine.

Change is the only thing that is constant, and Musgraves chooses to sing about it rather than fearing the unknown.

This means all three water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) are approximately 120 degrees apart from each other — in this case, her Venus in Cancer, Pluto in Scorpio, and North Node in Pisces — emphasizing destined life themes surrounding emotions, intuition, creativity, and transformation. Those with grand water trines in their birth chart are often bestowed with creative talents, and the Grammy Award winner is no exception.

This can also explain her ability to see the beauty in life’s inevitable challenges. Change is the only thing that is constant, and Musgraves chooses to sing about it rather than fearing the unknown. Deeper Well’s Celtic-inspired melodies and haunting acoustic guitar strings transport you to another realm, resembling that of Taylor Swift’s folklore. The rich symbolism and witchy omens peppered into the lyrics are also deeply relatable, enough to make anyone believe in magic.

Jason Kempin/Staff/Getty Images

You’ll Never Look At The Deeper Well Tracklist The Same Way Again

1. “Cardinal” Will Remind You Of The Magic Of Synchronicity

I believe humans’ greatest superpower lies in their ability to acknowledge the relationship they share with Mother Earth. In addition to being the greatest source of energy and nourishment, everything on the planet is interconnected.

So, if you believe in “Spirit” or the power of the universe, you should never ignore the synchronicities; those meaningful coincidences you can’t help but take as a sign. The key is to follow your intuition and be as present as possible, as everyone is a reflection of their energetic surroundings.

I saw the sign or an omen / On the branches, in the morning / It was right after I / Lost a friend without warning.

If you stop and pay attention, you’ll come to find that there are divine messages all around you. In “Cardinal,” Musgraves sings, "I saw the sign or an omen / On the branches, in the morning / It was right after I / Lost a friend without warning” — referring to the mystical encounter she had with the little red bird, after unexpectedly losing a friend.

Coincidence? Perhaps not, as she continues, “Cardinal / Are you bringing me a message from the other side?” — almost like she knew deep down that she’d made contact with Spirit or, more specifically, a loved one who had passed on.

2. There’s A “Deeper Well” In Every Individual

In the title track "Deeper Well," Musgraves sings, "My Saturn has returned," referencing the notorious astrological phenomenon Saturn return that occurs between the ages of 28 and 30, which is when the planet Saturn returns to the same place it was at your time of birth.

This was a clever way for her to describe the wisdom she's gained since then. It's almost as if she wants to let her listeners know that this isn't her "first rodeo."

So I'm sayin' goodbye to the people / That I feel are real good at wastin' my time.

She continues, "Took a long time, but I learned / There's two kinds of people, one is a giver / And one's always tryin' to take / All they can take” — suggesting her being the “giver” and the one they took from once upon a time. Musgraves confirms this when she sings, “So I'm sayin' goodbye to the people / That I feel are real good at wastin' my time.”

This song beautifully captures the many layers of this album, which all come back to the power of choosing yourself. It describes a feeling of no longer questioning yourself or feeling depleted by the world around you because you’ve essentially discovered this “deeper well” and sense of inner wisdom and stability. The ability to feel rooted and confident in your truth is a gift, but it still takes work.

3. “Too Good To Be True” Hits You Right In The Feels

In her second single off the record, Musgraves adds an acoustic backdrop of sweet melancholy when she sings, "Made some breakfast, made some love / This is what dreams are made of / On a cloudy Monday morning / Summer's gone and you're still here / For both of us, it's been a year / A tidal wave without a warning” — referring to the way falling in love can be bittersweet, and how hard it is not to let yourself get carried away by your emotions.

Please don't make me regret / Openin' up that part of myself.

Although it feels like she could intuitively sense that the ending of this magical chapter was near, it isn’t uncommon to fear the loss of something you care for so deeply, especially when you’re all caught up in the bliss of romance.

In the second verse, where she croons, “Please don't make me regret / Openin' up that part of myself,” she captures the vulnerability and apprehension that can come with opening up to someone emotionally.

4. “Moving Out” Speaks About Inevitability Of Change

Autumn is a season of maturity, where nature sheds its vibrant colors and prepares for the quiet introspection of winter.

In "Moving Out," Musgraves captures the emotional highs and lows of this transition, using the changing seasons as a metaphor for the evolution of her relationship.

Four walls and so much space / Was way more than just a place / Wasn't it, babe?

When she croons, "Four walls and so much space / Was way more than just a place / Wasn't it, babe?" she reflects on the profound significance of the home she shared with her lover. It's not merely a physical space but a sanctuary where their memories reside.

When Musgraves sings, "I'm kinda sad we're leavin' / Now that autumn's movin' in," followed by, "And we're movin' out," she is referring to the arrival of autumn and the way the ending of one chapter and the start of another resembles the natural progression of seasons.

5. “Giver / Taker” Is About The Nature Of Relationship Dynamics

In "Giver / Taker," Musgraves sings about the intricacy of maintaining a healthy connection, highlighting the delicate balance of giving and receiving. She explores the beauty of reciprocity, recognizing that every interaction involves a mutual exchange of emotions, energy, and support.

If I could take only as much as I needed / I would take everything you had.

However, when she sings, "I would give you everything that you wanted / And I would never ask for any of it back / And if I could take only as much as I needed / I would take everything you had," she describes the complexity of both selflessness and longing.

In her lyrics, Musgraves describes the undeniable tension that exists between giving yourself fully to someone you love without expectation, while also feeling like you need them more than you’re comfortable admitting.

6. Learning How To “Sway” Takes Time

The first thing I thought about when I heard this song was a Toni Morrison quote that says, “If you surrender to the air, you can ride it.” This perfectly captures the essence of "Sway," especially when Musgraves sings, “When the wind blows, it can push you around, it can shake you / Maybe you can show me 'cause it seems like you know how to not let it faze you / If I didn't wanna take control, I could let go."

Those lyrics echo Morrison's sentiment of surrendering to the forces all around, allowing oneself to be carried by the currents of life rather than constantly fighting against them.

Like a palm tree in the wind / I won't break, I'll just bend / And I'll sway.

The message of trust, along with humans’ innate connection to nature, continues to feature throughout this body of work. Musgraves’ lyrics consistently emphasize the importance of surrendering to the natural flow of life, trusting in the journey, and finding solace in interconnectedness with the world.

In the chorus, she sings, "Maybe one day / I'll learn how to sway / Like a palm tree in the wind / I won't break, I'll just bend / And I'll sway" — referring to her desire to embody the resilience and flexibility of a palm tree.

7. Go Have “Dinner With Friends” Because Time Is Fleeting

Like most of the songs on the record, “Dinner with Friends” is incredibly bittersweet. It captures the swiftness of time and how important it is to stop and savor every moment. The nights spent with loved ones around the dinner table are not just precious but also priceless.

The face that somebody makes when you give 'em a gift.

From the very beginning of the track, "Dinner with friends in cities where none of us live / The face that somebody makes when you give 'em a gift / Every once in a while when I wake up early without tryin’ and catch a sunrise," she captures the fleeting nature of these cherished moments.

Each verse is a sweet snapshot of life's simple pleasures, reminding listeners to be as present as possible while they still can.

8. “Heart Of The Woods” Is A Reminder Of Interconnectedness

One of my favorite tracks on the album, “Heart of the Woods,” begins with Musgraves referencing the vast network of tree roots, interwoven beneath the soil.

In the first verse, "Under the ground, there's a neighborhood that can't be seen / Communicating through the roots of the trees,” she is referring to what scientists called a “mycorrhizal network.” According to the National Forest Foundation, there is something called “Mycelium.” These are tiny threads beneath the forest floor that make up a greater organism.

Erika Goldring/Stringer/Getty Images

This is precisely what connects individual plants together to transfer water, nitrogen, carbon, and other minerals — similar to the way human beings have the power to inspire, energize, and heal one another by simply being in each other’s presence. “Heart of the Woods” describes the bonds shared by living beings, The woods are a reflection of the way humans gather and look after one another like trees.

9. “Jade Green” Is For Crystal Lovers

If you’re familiar with the lunar cycle, then you’re likely aware of the unique powers surrounding its many phases.

In the first lines of the song, "I wanna bathe in the moonlight / Until I'm fully charged / Come into my power / And heal the broken parts," Musgraves refers to the magic in the moonlight and how her ability to heal and recharge resembles that of a crystal. Just as it can absorb and amplify energy when charged in the moonlight, she seeks to do the same as a way to come into her power.

Like the bracelet that you bought me / I want you on my arm / Calm, cool and protected / And keeping me from harm.

Musgraves continues to sing, “Like the bracelet that you bought me / I want you on my arm / Calm, cool and protected / And keeping me from harm” — referring to a crystal bracelet she carries to feel protected.

In the chorus, she sings, “Jade green, I always keep it on me,” which hints at the healing properties of this stone, as it is not only believed to relieve stress and anxiety but also promotes self-love and compassion. The color green is associated with the heart chakra, highlighting the profound connection between the bracelet, her lover, and her own inner peace.

10. “The Architect” Is About A Higher Power

In the 10th track on the album, Musgraves embraces her insatiable curiosity about the mysteries of the universe. “The Architect” references nature and the parts of life most people may consider mundane, and how this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Sweet and divine, the perfect design / Can I speak to the architect?

When she sings, “Even something as small as an apple / It's simple and somehow complex / Sweet and divine, the perfect design / Can I speak to the architect?” she marvels at the beauty and intricacy of even the most ordinary things.

By questioning whether she can communicate with the architect behind such wonders, she invites listeners to contemplate the divinity of creation.

11. “Lonely Millionaire” Is The Irony Of It All

The song title alone can seem like an oxymoron, but hearing these words come from the horse's mouth — or, better said, a famous celebrity who you might imagine has it all — makes it all the more authentic.

In “Lonely Millionaire,” Musgraves sings, “You can step off a plane into a black car / You can pay 'em to wait / You can wear the gold watch on your wrist / But it won't give you back the moments you miss” — referring to the contrast between material wealth and emotional fulfillment.

Be careful what you wish for, I see it all the time / The money and the diamonds and the things that shine / Can't buy you true happiness.

Musgraves highlights the emptiness that can accompany a life focused solely on fame and material possessions. She emphasizes the importance of cherishing meaningful experiences and relationships over wealth, suggesting that true richness lies in the moments that money can't buy.

This is an ongoing message throughout the album, but the chorus truly says it all: “Who wants to be a lonely millionaire / Comin' home, ain't no one there / That you can talk to in your king-sized bed / Be careful what you wish for, I see it all the time / The money and the diamonds and the things that shine / Can't buy you true happiness.”

12. “Heaven Is” Talks About The Beauty In The Little Things

The melody on “Heaven Is” is heavy with mood, as Musgraves sings, “I don't care for money or fame / All for you, I'd give it away / The way you sound when you call my name / That's what heaven is,” which speaks about the depth of her joy when it comes to her connection with a loved one.

Her transparent lyrics express that true heaven can't be found in fame and wealth but rather in the simple joys of being with the person she loves.

Nobody knows where we go when we die / Maybe we'll ride white horsеs in the sky.

The song ends with her singing, “Nobody knows where we go when we die / Maybe we'll ride white horsеs in the sky / And if we don't then, darling, tonight / That's what hеaven is” — highlighting the uncertainty surrounding what happens after death, which makes the present all the more precious.

Again, another bittersweet acknowledgment of life's impermanence, urging listeners to find joy in the here and now.

13. “Anime Eyes” Is All Sorts Of Whimsical

It’s hard not to tear up listening to these beautifully written songs. “Anime Eyes” will *literally* make your peepers glisten like they do in cartoons, so grab a tissue.

With words like, “The moon is hanging over us, the wind is in the trees / We've got nowhere to be, do we, baby? / On a piece of paper, you write out your love for me / Treasures I'm forever saving,” Musgraves evokes a sense of serenity as she paints a vivid picture of an intimate moment shared between two people in love.

When I look at you, I'm always looking through anime eyes.

The mere act of writing out love notes adds a touch that is both nostalgic and sentimental. In the chorus, she sings, “When I look at you, I'm always looking through anime eyes / A million little stars bursting into hearts in my anime eyes.”

The imagery of "Anime Eyes" contributes to the fantasy, where love and magic intertwine. Imagine if every glance exchanged between lovers had that same enchantment and wonder.

14. “Nothing To Be Scared Of” Reminds You That You’re Not Alone

Fears surrounding love are more common than we realize. Whether it be the fear of rejection or dreading the thought of losing your independence when you commit to someone, these uncertainties can deeply impact our ability to form and maintain healthy relationships.

In "Nothing To Be Afraid Of," Musgraves sings, "Holdin' tight to who you are / Like someone's gonna take it / Bubble wrap around your heart / Like someone's gonna break it," which highlights the apprehension of opening yourself up to love.

Come to me, and drop your bags / And I'll help you unpack them.

Acknowledging this, however, can help you understand your own patterns, which can ultimately lead to a more authentic and fulfilling connection.

In the chorus, Musgraves sings, “Come to me, and drop your bags / And I'll help you unpack them / You're the only one I want to give my love / There's nothing to be scared of.” In other words, it's OK to drop your emotional baggage because everyone has it.

15. “Ruthless” Is A Confident Addition

I really love that Musgraves made “Ruthless” the bonus track. In addition to the vivacious chords and progressions that make up this song, the singer flips the script from vulnerable with a deep longing to assertive and fiercely protective.

Lyrics like, “All I wanted, all I needed / Was to feel safe / Here you are, you earned my trust / It's something I won't break,” she suggests the privilege that comes with earning her love.

I swear I've got your heart and if it came down to it / I would be ruthless.

In the chorus, she sings, “But if anyone tried to hurt you / I would be ruthless for you / Do something crazy, you know I would, baby / I swear I've got your heart and if it came down to it / I would be ruthless.” This adds depth and even more complexity to the album, highlighting Musgraves’ multifaceted nature.

It also reminds listeners about self-love and the power of reciprocity. Your person needs you as much as you need them.