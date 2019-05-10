Here’s Why It’s So Important To Know The Planet That Rules Your Birth Chart

Astrology is such an infinite source of knowledge and self-discovery that you could study it for an entire lifetime and still feel like there's so much more you should know. However, there's no better jumping-off point than to calculate your birth chart. Though you probably already know about your sun sign, that barely even scrapes the surface of all you are. Once you know how to find your chart ruler, everything else will start making more sense.

If you're an astrology enthusiast, you've probably already heard people talk about their ruling planet and asked yourself, “What planet rules my chart?” That's because each zodiac sign has a planet that influences them the most. This planet can even be thought of as the source of their power, and each sign exhibits qualities that resemble that of their ruling planet.

“To put it simply, the chart ruler is the planet that rules over your ascendant, and therefore is the planet that relates to what core themes you will have continuous engagement with in this lifetime,” professional astrologer Tess Lee tells Elite Daily. “The chart ruler can also provide information into what our life purpose actually looks like,” they add. “Knowing your chart ruler allows you a more in-depth look into how your ascendant is rooted in your life. Think of the chart ruler as the front seat driver of your car.”

Lee adds that the chart ruler can also detail recurring themes throughout your life. “Another good way to think of it is that you are the embodiment of the planet ruling your chart,” she shares. “For example, Aries [and] Scorpio risings are the embodiment of Mars, meaning they tend to cause controversy, be competitive, driven, firm in their authenticity, [and] may actually hold life purposes that are Mars in nature, i.e. medicine, gym [and] fitness, psychology, and even activism.”

Most people think their ruling planet rules over their sun sign, but this is a common misconception. Your ruling planet truly has nothing to do with your sun sign. Instead, it rules over the zodiac sign that your ascendant falls under.

Feeling confused? Not to worry. Before you can figure out how to find your ruling planet, you need to input your date, time, and location of birth into a natal chart calculator, which will tell you what your ascendant is. Now, let's talk about ruling planets.

The Planet That Rules Over Your Birth Chart

Antonio Marquez lanza/Moment/Getty Images

First of all, what is the ascendant? This zodiac sign describes the energy you radiate on the surface. “The ascendant is the most critical angle in the chart,” says Lee. “It is determined by your time of birth, which means that the ascendant relates to identity, how you feel in your body, and consciousness. More modern astrology also denotes the ascendant as your life purpose and compass.” It's the way you act and feel around new people, and it's what their first impression of you may be. Your ascendant gives structure to your entire birth chart.

Just figure out what your ascendant zodiac sign is and find the corresponding planet below. That, my friend, is your ruling planet:

Aries: Mars

Taurus: Venus

Gemini: Mercury

Cancer: Moon

Leo: Sun

Virgo: Mercury

Libra: Venus

Scorpio: Mars/Pluto

Sagittarius: Jupiter

Capricorn: Saturn

Aquarius: Saturn/Uranus

Pisces: Jupiter/Neptune

Learning about your chart rules gets even more complicated from here. You may have noticed some zodiac signs have two ruling planets. This, according to Lee, is because there are different branches of astrology you could be using: modern or traditional. “Most traditional astrologers will denote Mars as the ruler of Scorpio,” she notes as an example. “Modern astrologers will denote Pluto as the ruler of Scorpio.” Following traditional practice, Aquarius would be ruled by Saturn and Pisces by Jupiter. Lee recommends always looking at the traditional ruler (since chart rulers were initially developed in traditional astrology), but if the modern ruler appeals to you, then you can look at that one as well.

Now that you know what your ruling planet is, you should find this planet in your birth chart to give you a clearer idea of the energy your chart ruler contains. For example, if you were born with an Aries ascendant, your chart ruler would be Mars, and perhaps your chart ruler would then be Mars in Scorpio in the fifth house of fun and creativity (or whichever Mars placement you have). Remember that the zodiac sign and astrological house that accompanies your ruling planet describes the nature of its effect on our life.

The Overall Importance Of Your Chart Ruler

So, how does your chart ruler affect your life? In essence, it describes the core of who you are. It reveals the heart of what matters to you most and the energy that embodies your life as a whole. To understand what your chart ruler needs is to understand what you need in order feel fulfilled and understood. “Think of your chart ruler's house and sign as the tools in which it plays out in the arena of your first house,” says Lee.

For example, Lee tells Elite Daily that their ascendant is in Capricorn, making the chart ruler Saturn. “For me, my chart ruler is Saturn in the fourth house. Responsibilities at home have always been important. I've also had a very private life with little to no visibility ... Boundaries are always an important thing for me, but one I am always engaging with. I also am very much a late bloomer in a lot of areas of my life, which is very Saturnian.” Lee explains that if you’re a beginner, a good way to approach it is looking at what the chart ruler is first, then what house it’s in, then “worry about the sign later.”

Ultimately, the more you know about your ruling planet, the better you’ll be able to understand the full picture of your personality. “Every Capricorn rising is going to be different because their Saturn will be placed differently in their chart,” Lee explains. Get to know your chart ruler. Continue to interpret it, learn about it, and watch how it unfolds throughout your life. It will teach you so much about who you are.

Expert:

Tess Lee, professional astrologer and digital creator in the horoscope and astrology spaces