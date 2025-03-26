Kylie Jenner has over a decade-long track record of dropping products that sell out within hours, if not minutes. Such was the case with her Sueded Stretch capsule, which the mogul launched under her ready-to-wear label, Khy, last June. The slew of twisted strap dresses and tops were so coveted, some even landed in the wardrobes of today’s chicest it girls, including Hailey Bieber, Alix Earle, and Jenner’s own sisters Khloé and Kendall. Naturally, it sold out and drew a waiting list of 40,000 people — myself included.

So when Khy finally relaunched the collection early this month, I felt it imperative to get my hands on a few pieces. Though she didn’t restock the fuschia and orange colorways, she did bless style savants with seven styles in four different shades. I fortunately got my hands on three, and, spoiler alert, after testing them out in the wild, they are now inducted into my permanent wardrobe rotation. Read on for my unfiltered full review.

Fast Facts:

Price: $88-$138

$88-$138 Who this is best for: Anyone who wants to feel put together on any outing. I’ve worn the top at work, the set to weekend brunch, and the dress to a dinner date and event.

Anyone who wants to feel put together on any outing. I’ve worn the top at work, the set to weekend brunch, and the dress to a dinner date and event. What I like: When Khy said the pieces had a “buttery-soft feel,” it wasn’t lying. The fabric feels so comfy and so luxe. Plus, it’s so easy to play with the twisted details.

When Khy said the pieces had a “buttery-soft feel,” it wasn’t lying. The fabric feels so comfy and so luxe. Plus, it’s so easy to play with the twisted details. What I don’t like: The longer pieces are too long for my 5’2” frame — even with tall, tall heels. Also, the pants were very crotch-y.

The longer pieces are too long for my 5’2” frame — even with tall, tall heels. Also, the pants were very crotch-y. My rating: 4.25/5

Khy’s Sueded Stretch Collection:

The line is built on two main asymmetrical sleeve silhouettes. One features one bicep-length sleeve with two twisty straps, while the other features one twisty strap and a knotted strap with loose draped details. Both come in minis, maxis, and top formats. She also threw in a low-rise yoga pant for good measure. (Jenner is a big fan of the divisive Y2K style, so the inclusion makes sense.)

Though it’s not the first time Khy launched the twisty dress, this was crafted in a different fabrication altogether: a suede-like plush texture versus the OG mesh.

Apart from the fiery red colorway, the rest of the available hues are all sophisticated neutrals (black, stone, and gray), à la quiet luxury.

First Impressions:

I’ve ordered some pieces from the brand before and some of the stitching didn’t feel as luxurious as I’d like (totally understandable, given the lower price points). However, even in the box, I could tell that my new Sueded Stretch pieces were elegant.

My suspicions were confirmed the moment I tried them on. So, so soft. Plus, I felt like they snatched my curves in the best way.

The Results:

My first look was the Knotted Top ($88) paired with the Low Rise Pant ($98), which I took for a spin at brunch. (After all, a garment’s stretch is best tested by a meal.) It was a no-brainer, styling-wise. Going monochromatic is the easiest hack to achieve a sleek, stealth wealth vibe, and Jenner took the guesswork out of getting ready with her limited color offerings.

The top is a winner. It’s so versatile and can be dressed up or down. You can even play up the straps and wear it as a sleeveless top or pull it down any side for an asymmetrical, clavicle-baring moment.

The bottoms, however, were slightly trickier for me to wear. I wish there was a petite option for those 5’5” and under, because these kind of swallowed me whole. (I’d still wear them, but I might have to bring them to a tailor.) Because they were also a light color, the crotch area was very pronounced, which I don’t think would be a problem in black or gray. For reference, these were in an extra small.

The second look, which I wore for a dinner date, was the Twist Maxi Dress ($138) in red. The bold choice paid off — this crimson number is the perfect head-turner. Granted, it was also long on me, but the twisty shoulder detail felt like it added a little spice without it being too much. It was slightly less forgiving than the top and the pants (which I felt sucked curves better), but it did hug my waist and felt so good on the skin.

Similar Products:

Though the twisty, asymmetrical style isn’t exclusive to Khy, the material is what gives it a leg up from other designs. If you’ve fallen in love with the look and want to explore other iterations in other fabrics, here are some similar options to shop:

Is The Collection Worth The $$$?

Totally. The price points are affordable, but they look — and feel — much more expensive. The top is definitely the most wearable and can be styled with practically anything. (Pro tip: Pair it with tailored trousers for a chic office look or with good ol’ jeans for a sophisticated take on the “going-out” outfit.)

For the pants, I’d probably get them in black because the others are too trendy for my taste, but for the most part, these are timeless styles that would withstand trends. Highly recommend.

About Me:

As a fashion writer, I’m always looking for the next celeb-approved it piece or trying the buzziest and most controversial trends. My biggest joys are finding the best style deals, discovering new brands, and hunting down my favorite Y2K designer pieces (or those worn by Blair and Serena on Gossip Girl).