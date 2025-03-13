Erewhon has recruited celebs like Hailey Bieber and BLACKPINK’s Lisa to create their own exclusive drinks. The SoCal grocery chain’s recent collab, though, seems like a no-brainer.

Nara Smith, the TikToker known for making meals from scratch, has partnered with Erewhon to create her own aptly named Wellness from Scratch Smoothie.

A Breakdown Of Nara Smith’s Erewhon Smoothie

The $23 drink is available at Erewhon tonic bars now through early April, and contains a variety of organic ingredients. To make your own Wellness from Scratch by Nara Smith smoothie, you’ll need the following:

Organic pineapple

Organic mango

Organic orange juice

Lifeway GrassFed Organic Plain Kefir

MALK Organic Almond Milk

Organic banana

Copina Co. Citrus Blossom Sea Moss Refresher Drink

Nature Nate's Organic Honey

Grass-fed vanilla collagen

Organic coconut cream

Organic lemon juice

Organic turmeric juice

Camu camu

Organic mint

On Instagram, Smith shared how she blends her Erewhon smoothie together in a video similar to her recipe TikToks. As someone who has seen Smith’s “made from scratch” TikToks on my FYP and always wondered what her recipes actually taste like IRL, I couldn’t wait to try her new drink.

The Wellness From Scratch Smoothie Is Super Fresh

If you’re ditching caffeine and looking for a beverage to wake you up, this is it. The sourness from the citrus really surprised me in my first sip. It wasn’t a bad sour, though; it was just very tart and fresh.

Some of Erewhon’s recent smoothie collabs like Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Wellness Smoothie and Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet Smoothie have been more creamy; Smith’s creation is fruit-forward.

Erewhon

For anyone who complains about Erewhon’s smoothie being more like milkshakes or too sweet, you’ll definitely want to try the Wellness from Scratch. While there are tropical fruits like pineapple and mango, the orange juice really takes center stage with the mint adding a nice fresh aftertaste.

If you’ve ever tried drinking orange juice immediately after brushing your teeth, you might be hesitant to try this combo. However, the two flavors really work together in this smoothie.

Is It Worth It?

As much as I prefer a sweet, milkshake-like smoothie at Erewhon, this is a real treat. It might not top Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze as my favorite, but the Wellness from Scratch Smoothie was a surprising fave that I highly recommend Erewhon fans (with $23 to spare) try before it’s gone.

A portion of the proceeds from the limited-time drink go to support Save the Children.