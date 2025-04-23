Tyla is ready for a new era. During her Coachella set on April 18, the 23-year-old teased a track, “Bliss,” from her upcoming sophomore album. Just two days later, the South African singer announced she’s joining celebs like Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo with her very own Erewhon smoothie.

A Breakdown Of Tyla’s Erewhon Smoothie

Available through mid-May, the $22 Bliss by Tyla smoothie is a yellow and pink tropical treat with the following ingredients:

MALK Organic Coconut Milk

Vita Coco Farmers Organic Coconut Water

Organic hibiscus tea

Organic maple syrup

Organic lemon juice

Organic mango

Organic pineapple

Vanilla collagen

Ultima Replenisher Lemonade Electrolytes

Eidon Minerals Silica

Dragonfruit coconut cream

Tyla stopped by one of the SoCal grocery store’s tonic bars to blend together a Bliss smoothie, which was made extra Insta-worthy thanks to a tiger stripe of the dragonfruit coconut cream in the cup. The pink lining with the yellow smoothie really reminded me of Britney Spears’ Fantasy Stage perfume bottle, but since comparing Tyla with the “I'm a Slave 4 U” singer seems to be a sore subject, I’ll move on.

Even though the drink definitely gets points for being gorgeous, I wanted to try Tyla’s Erewhon smoothie to see if it’s just as tasty as it looks.

Erewhon

Tyla’s Bliss Smoothie Is Sweet Like Candy

I really thought a smoothie with mango, pineapple, and lemon would be tart, but this is really sweet. It reminded me a lot of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Smoothie, and it has similar ingredients like the mango, pineapple, Vita Coco Farmers Organic Coconut Water, coconut cream, vanilla collagen, and MALK organic milk. However, Tyla’s smoothie had more of a fruity presence than the “Espresso” singer’s drink.

Erewhon

I also felt this vibed well with Tyla’s music. It may not be H2O like her song “Water,” but this kept me hydrated and my thirst quenched. I don’t know if I could really taste the hibiscus tea, which is what makes this smoothie different from some of the other celeb concoctions I’ve tried that don’t include floral ingredients. The hibiscus may have been overpowered by the mango and pineapple. Everything, though, was just supporting the sweetness from the coconut milk, coconut water, and dragonfruit coconut cream.

This smoothie will be too sweet for anyone who thinks Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Smoothie is sugary, so I probably wouldn’t recommend it to them. However, Erewhon smoothie fans and Tygers should run to their closest tonic bar to get this ASAP. The Bliss by Tyla smoothie is available now through mid-May. A portion of the smoothie’s proceeds will go to 18twenty8®, which is a South African organization that helps women with education and personal growth.