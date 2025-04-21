Tyla Says Britney Spears Did Not Inspire Her Coachella Outfit

Tyla’s performance during Coachella Weekend 2 sparked comparisons to another pop icon: Britney Spears. During the April 18 show, the “Water” singer wore a green bra, body chain, and denim mini shorts with green fringe. Fans tied the look to Spears’ 2001 MTV VMAs outfit — when she performed “I’m a Slave 4 U” with a yellow python on her shoulders. But according to Tyla, her ‘fit choice was not inspired by anyone, not even Spears.

“Love her but I just thought the outfit was fly…no inspo,” Tyla posted on X, formerly called Twitter, after a fan account @tylasgirl wrote that Tyla paid tribute to Spears with the look. The since-deleted tweet read, “Tyla’s outfit for Coachella is inspired by the icon Britney Spears,” per a screenshot.

Under Tyla’s response, another X account weighed in, “I personally think she is a copycat and too full of herself.” Tyla clapped back, “Personally I think you should stfu.”

Tyla may not have had Spears in mind when planning her stage ‘fit, but other pop culture accounts and outlets have noted the similarities since her performance. “Tyla paying homage to Britney Spears during her Coachella set tonight,” one wrote on April 18. Harper’s Bazaar published, “Tyla Pays Tribute to Britney Spears at Coachella, But With A Modern Twist.” Another pop culture account tweeted, “i know a britney spears reference when i see one! tyla at her coachella set.”

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Some fans thought that Tyla’s response to the speculation was shady. “Tyla’s outfit looks like what they sell when u order the Britney Spears costume online for Halloween, and that’s okay! They both look fab but It’s definitely inspired idk why she said it wasn’t I think her stylist set her up!” one fan wrote on X.

Tyla is a self-proclaimed fan of Spears, so it’s unlikely that she would be purposefully shading her. During a March interview with Billboard, she listed off the women who have been the “most influential” to her career as an “artist.” Tyla told the outlet, “Tems is a big one. What she’s been able to do has been very inspiring. Britney [Spears], Whitney Houston, Aaliyah.”