Britney Spears Was The Star Of The VMAs, Without Even Attending

The VMAs went all out for its 40th anniversary ceremony this year, which included flashbacks to some of the most iconic moments in the show’s history sprinkled throughout the broadcast. Naturally, a lot of those moments starred none other than Britney Spears. The princess of pop’s impact on the VMAs is undeniable, and several of the biggest name attendees gave Spears her flowers with tributes ranging from on-the-nose outfit choices to subtle musical interludes.

Although Spears didn’t attend the VMAs (she hasn’t been at the ceremony since 2016), her presence was definitely felt. Throughout the years, Spears has created unforgettable moments at the VMAs, like when she shocked the world by kissing Madonna or when she performed with a live python around her arms. And so many stars showed their love for the VMAs queen by rocking sartorial allusions to Spears.

Megan Thee Stallion

MTV

As the night’s host, Megan had a ton of wardrobe changes throughout the show, but the most dangerous was an homage to one of Spears’ most memorable VMAs performances. The rapper dressed in the green and blue fabrics Spears was clad in during her 2001 “I’m a Slave 4 U” performance. Oh, and she completed the look with the most important accessory: a large yellow snake.

However, Megan only stayed in the look for a brief moment, as she got visibly alarmed by the snake and asked to have it removed during the broadcast. (Ironically, Megan just released an album heavily inspired by snakes).

Sabrina Carpenter

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carpenter sent Spears a musical love letter with her VMAs medley. Not only did she begin the performance by playing Spears’ Titanic-inspired intro to “Oops!... I Did It Again,” she also featured several back-up dancers dressed as astronauts — another nod to Spears’ astronaut love interest in the “Oops!” video.

Tate McRae

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

By now, Tate McRae is probably used to constantly being compared to Spears. The pop star leaned into their similarities even more by wearing a near-exact recreation of Spears’ 2001 lace dress.

Addison Rae

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Addison Rae’s revealing bridal look was a clear nod to Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” outfit from the 2003 VMAs, but it was also giving a bit of Spears’ all-white look from that same ceremony as well, as Rae herself pointed out. The inspiration was the unforgettable moment when Madonna and Spears shared a kiss on stage dressed in bridal-wear.

Tyla

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Tyla tore apart the VMAs after-party in a shredded denim look. Although the outfit had a decidely skimpier silhouette than Spears’ denim dress at the 2001 American Music Awards, you simply can’t wear an all-denim look and not call Spears to mind.

Lisa

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lisa from BLACKPINK unleashed her “Rockstar” era in red-hot fashion. Not only did she rock red latex — an iconic material choice harkening back to Spears’ “Oops!... I Did It Again” video — she completed the look with a headset mic that had become to synonymous with Spears at the time, some fans even convinced themselves she was wearing one throughout the “Oops!” video.