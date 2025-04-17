Sloane Stephens is driven to win. The 32-year-old tennis pro, who started playing when she was 9, has been at it professionally for over 15 years, with impressive achievements like winning the U.S. Open Women's Singles title in 2017.

Even though she enjoys taking home trophies, the Floridian loves the competitiveness of the sport even more. “Being in a match with someone, you actually don't know if you're going to win or lose,” she says. “You are out there just battling. That's the fun part.” Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Stephens has won seven other singles titles and a WTA doubles title during her career, too.

But before she heads to her next match at the Madrid Open, which starts April 21, you can find Stephens in FP Movement’s Stand Out, Never Still campaign, alongside other athletes like Dancing with the Stars’ Rylee Arnold. “Being able to be your true, authentic self really speaks to the campaign,” Stephens says. “It's just everyone doing their own thing, but being very proud to do it.”

Below, Stephens shares her favorite pieces from the brand, as well as her go-to workout routine, self-care, and the smoothie she would create for her very own Erewhon collab. (BTW, it’s genius.)

Elite Daily: Walk me through your workout routine.

Sloane Stephens: I'm currently in a boot because I have a little foot injury, but normally, we do a ton of plyos, cardio, and running. I play two or three hours of tennis every day, and then I go to the gym for an hour and a half to work on rehab, prehab, recovery, and a lot of stretching. As I've gotten older in my career, recovery has been super important, so I’m making sure that I'm foam rolling before every practice, after every practice, icing, stretching, and all of that.

ED: What's your favorite recovery practice?

SS: I love Hyperice. That's one of my favorite things. I love to use the leg boots because I love the compression. And then before practice, we’re always using the massage guns, roller balls, and foam rolls.

ED: Are there any FP Movement pieces that you love to work out in?

SS: So many. The Never Better Collection is my favorite collection. I feel like it fits everyone's body perfectly. And when I’m moving, like when I'm playing tennis or walking around the mall, it always moves with me, which I really like. It's not too tight, and every piece in the collection, from bras to biker shorts, feels really good on.

ED: Your body care line, Doc & Glo, is also sold at FP Movement. What are some of your go-to self-care rituals?

SS: My go-to self-care is just chilling at home, the AC on 65 degrees Fahrenheit, being under a really nice, big blanket, and doing a foot mask, face mask, eye mask, face rollers, all of those things.

ED: Do you have a go-to self-care routine after a tournament or a rough workout?

SS: Whenever I'm at tournaments or working, I'm so engrossed in training, recovery, and matches. I get into a mode, so when I’m home, I pick one thing to do that's just for me. I get my nails done or go and get a massage. Every time it's different. Sometimes, I just eat at my favorite restaurant.

ED: Is there a nail trend you are currently obsessed with?

SS: I'm obsessed with the nude color. The very light pink gel polish that blends in. It's the “nothing” nail polish.

ED: What does your typical morning routine look like, including any skin care products you use?

SS: I wake up every morning, brush my teeth, and wash my face. In the Doc & Glo line, we have a body scrub that I use for my face in the morning because it's very cooling. I used to just do super cold water on my face, but now, I'm doing this. It feels so nice, and it wakes you up because it has peppermint in it. I also use my Doc & Glo deodorant. I am a very heavy perfume girly, so I get my 10 sprays in, put a bit of moisturizer on my face, and most of the time, I'm going to the gym, so I don't put any makeup on.

ED: How does your routine change at night?

SS: At night, I always try to do something new, like an eye mask, eye patches, a face mask, or a foot mask. Everyone always makes fun of me. I stayed with my mom at a tournament last year, and she was like, “You have the most obnoxious skin care routine at night.” I literally do my moisturizer, my oil, and my little roller. It makes me feel good. It's a nice bedtime routine while I'm watching Law & Order.

ED: Do you have a favorite mask at the moment?

SS: I love the Peter Thomas Roth face masks. Those are my favorites, and I use them all religiously.

ED: Does your routine change at all when you have a big match?

SS: I keep it a little bit more simple because I'm feeling nervous or anxious. I do a basic, three-step process, so I feel good, but I don’t have the pressure of lying there for an hour and just messing around.

ED: Do you have any pre-match rituals?

SS: I always shower and douse myself in perfume. I have to smell nice when I go onto the court. I don't know why, because no one can smell me, but it's definitely something I have to do.

ED: What's your go-to fragrance?

SS: Baccarat is my favorite.

ED: What's the best wellness advice another athlete has given you?

SS: Somebody told me to pick one thing that makes you feel really good about yourself and just do it.

ED: I saw on your TikTok that you went to Erewhon for a smoothie. What would go into the Sloane Stephens smoothie, and what would you call it?

SS: I love very tart limeade things, so I would do a lemon lime sorbet smoothie. I would call it Big Glo.

ED: And what are you manifesting for yourself in 2025?

SS: I'm manifesting some really good tennis, Doc & Glo in more retail stores, more cute tennis outfits, and a lot of positivity and just happiness. The goal in life is to be happy and see that on your face every day.

