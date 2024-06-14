The Kid Laroi is joining celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner in the Erewhon smoothie club. The 20-year-old singer’s “The Girls” Chocolate Smoothie, named after his newest single, “Girls”, is available at the Southern California grocery chain from now through July 9. As the resident Erewhon taste-tester at Elite Daily, I tried The Kid Laroi’s smoothie to see how it compares to other star-studded collabs.

“The Girls” Chocolate Smoothie is inspired by “your favorite childhood drink,” according to its Erewhon description, but made with bougie ingredients like colostrum and ganache. When the smoothie officially dropped on June 10, The Kid Laroi posted on his IG that he created “the healthiest chocolate smoothie of all time.”

Altogether, the smoothie includes the following:

MALK Organic Chocolate Almond Milk

ARMRA Colostrum

Huel Daily Greens

Scratch Chocolate Ganache

Cacao Powder

Cacao Nibs

Banana

Avocado

Almond Butter

Dates

Whey Protein

Tocos

Lion's Mane

Maca

Sea Salt

Pitaya Coconut Cream

There’s a lot going on, which is likely why the smoothie has the high price of $21. While that may have been a shock a few years ago, expensive smoothies have become synonymous with Erewhon nowadays. It does help that a portion of the proceeds from The Kid Laroi’s smoothie go to his foundation, which supports youth and mental health initiatives in Australia and the U.S.

Of course, it also makes the price feel worth it if the smoothie is delicious, but this is where I think The Kid Laroi’s creature falls a bit flat. Below is my review of the “Stay” singer’s chocolate-flavored Erewhon smoothie, and what it actually tastes like.

This Smoothie Looks Nicer Than It Tastes

The Kid Laroi

I should have remembered from Emma Chamberlain’s cold brew smoothie that Erewhon is better at fruit flavors than dessert-like ones. I’m just not a fan of “healthy” chocolate. If I’m ordering a chocolate smoothie, I want it to taste like a creamy milkshake at a late-night diner rather than pure cacao and leafy greens.

The Kid Laroi’s “The Girls” Chocolate Smoothie also tasted a bit chalky with a strong banana flavor coming through. I am normally a fan of chocolate-covered bananas, but this wasn’t sweet enough for the flavor combo to really wow me. Next time, I’ll stick to my favorite Erewhon smoothie, Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie — which is also $3 cheaper.

Rating: 2.5/5 — I do have to give props to The Kid Laroi’s smoothie for being super Insta-worthy. The blend of pink and brown was picture-perfect. I just wish is was as delicious as it looked.

If you are a fan of cacao nibs on your sundae, you may love this. It just wasn’t enough for me to stay.